New Delhi, September 17: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the rates of petrol and diesel unchanged on September 17, Friday. This marks the 12th consecutive day when the fuel prices have remained unchanged in the metro cities. The prices of fuel have reached sky-rocketing heights in the recent past with the prices of petrol crossing the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. Reports inform that the GST council may consider taxing petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under single GST regime. In Delhi, the petrol price stands at Rs 101.19 per litre and the diesel price at Rs 88.62 per litre on Friday.World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

As the prices of petrol and diesel remain constant for the twelfth day in a row in Mumbai, the petrol is being sold at Rs 107.26 per litre in the city on Friday. While the price of diesel stands at Rs 96.19 per litre on Friday, September 17. The price of petrol in Mumbai breached the Rs 100-mark on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. Fuel Under GST? Council May Consider Bringing Petrol, Diesel Under Goods And Services Tax.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 17, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.71 Chennai Rs 98.96 Rs 93.26

On Friday, the price of petrol in Kolkata stands at Rs 101.62 per litre. Diesel is being sold at Rs 91.71 per litre in the capital city on West Bengal on Friday, September 17. The prices of diesel and petrol have remained static for twelfth day in a row across the metros. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 98.96 per litre and Rs 93.26 per litre on Friday, September 17.

