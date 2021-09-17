Apple iPhone 13 Series pre-order will go live from today in India. Apple launched the iPhone 13 Series as the successor to the iPhone 12 Series earlier this week. Pre-order for iPhone 13 Series will also go live today later in Canada, Australia, China, Germany, Japan, the UK, the US and more than 30 other countries. Apple will begin accepting pre-orders of the iPhone 13 lineup at 5:30 pm IST. Customers will be able to get their hands on the devices via the Apple online store, e-commerce websites and other retail stores across India. Apple iPhone 13 Series will go on sale from September 24, 2021. After iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max & iPhone XR, Apple Now Discontinues iPhone SE 256GB Model.

Apple distributor Ingram Macro has reportedly revealed that it will bring the iPhone 13 Series across 3,200 retailers in India. On the other hand, Redington will also offer the new models in 3,500 locations. Customers pre-ordering the iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 will get a cashback of Rs 6,000 using an HDFC Bank card via Apple's authorised distributor.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Apple)

There will also be a cashback of Rs 5,000 on pre-ordering the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. In addition to this, retailers will offer an additional discount of Rs 3,000 via exchange deals. The Apple online store will also offer a trade-in deal of up to Rs 46,120 in which customers can exchange their iPhone 8 or newer models.

Apple iPhone 13 Series (Photo Credits: Benjamin Surgeon Twitter)

iPhone 13 Series come powered by the A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 15. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro get a 6.1-inch Super Retina display whereas the Pro Max model features a 6.7-inch screen. The iPhone 13 Mini sports a 5.4-inch OLED display. iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 feature 12MP dual rear cameras whereas the Pro and Pro Max variants sport 12MP triple rear cameras. iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max get 4 storage options - 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB whereas the Mini and iPhone 13 come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Apple iPhone 13 (Photo Credits: Apple)

Coming to the pricing, iPhone 13 Mini with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 69,900 whereas the top-end variant with 512GB costs Rs 99,900. iPhone 13 retails at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB model and goes to Rs 1,09,900. iPhone 13 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for the 128GB and the high-end variant with 1TB storage costs Rs 1,69,900. iPhone 13 Pro Max gets a price tag of Rs 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage whereas the 1TB storage variant will be offered at Rs 1,79,900.

