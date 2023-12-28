BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 28: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is setting the stage for a fabulous New Year's Eve celebration. One can elevate their dining experience on this special occasion, with credit cards available on Bajaj Markets. These cards are crafted to offer not just easier transactions but a journey through culinary delights.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Served Some Delicious Fashion Looks This Year, Check Out Pics.

Discover Unmatched Dining Offers

Bajaj Markets, in collaboration with some of the top issuers, offers credit cards that not only redefine financing but also open the doors to exclusive New Year dining offers. Individuals can make every meal a celebration with credit cards that bring instant discounts and exclusive privileges to their favourite dining spots.

Also Read | Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s SLIM Lander Releases First Pictures of Moon From Lunar Orbit (See Pics).

Credit Cards for Dining Offers on Bajaj Markets

Axis Bank MY ZONE Credit Card:

* Joining Fee: Rs. 500

* Dining Offer:

* Instant discount on Swiggy food delivery

* Up to 15% off on dining

Axis Bank NEO Credit Card:

* Joining Fee: Rs. 250* Dining Offer:* 40% off on food delivery through Zomato* 15% Dining Delights discount on partner restaurants

Axis Bank Select Credit Card:

* Joining Fee: Rs. 3000* Dining Offer:* Up to Rs200 off on Swiggy

Ring in the New Year with Irresistible Offers

One can apply for these credit cards on the Bajaj Markets' app or website and unlock a world of dining delights. Savor the New Year with irresistible dining offers that elevate every bite into a celebration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)