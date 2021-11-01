Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): We live in the age of entertainment in our pockets 24/7, yet the hassle of buying multiple subscriptions for OTTs or live TV is still very prominent.

To eradicate this issue, PlayboxTV is facilitating a single roof for all your entertainment needs. At Rs. 399/- per month, users can enjoy their favourite OTTs along with their regular cable - all with just one subscription on just one app.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Raped By Neighbour in Vashi; Accused Arrested.

Mumbai-based PlayboxTV is a leading OTT aggregator, already serving 10,000 pin codes all across the country. ISPs and MSOs across these pin codes are using PlayboxTV as a value-added service, helping them to reduce their churn and maintain their user base consistently.

Sandeep Donde, Founder and MD of Microscan Infocommtech, a leading ISP serving Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, commented, "The PlayboxTV platform is helping us as an ISP to reduce churn and increase our broadband user base by 25%. It is an extremely potent tool in keeping business smooth-sailing."

Also Read | England vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 29: Catch Live Commentary and Full Scorecard of ENG vs SL Cricket Match.

There are more than 170 million homes and 900 million viewers with cable TV, and 350 million users and 95 million paid customers for OTT entertainment; Thus the market for such a platform is huge in the current scenario, and this is also an opportunity for the ISPs and MSOs across India to convert their Cable TV subscribers into broadband customers, leading to an increase in ARPU.

Here are some defining features of the PlayboxTV app:

350+ Live TV Channels

A power-packed entertainment plan with content from Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, ZEE5 Premium, VOOT Select, SonyLIV Premium, ShemarooMe, and EPIC ON at just Rs. 399/- per month.

It includes an Amazon Prime Membership.

Search across 20+ streaming services and get personalized recommendations.

It is an OTT marketplace where anyone can come and subscribe to their preferred OTT bundle, making it more accessible to users.

In addition to these, the users also enjoy the ability to access their pre-existing OTT subscriptions through PlayboxTV.

Consumers can access the PlayboxTV platform across Google Play Store, Android TV Store and Fire TV App Store.

It is soon to be launched on iOS, Samsung, and LG platforms.

According to PlayboxTV Director and Business Head, Samson Jesudas, "Any innovative ideation needs a lot of trust and support to actually make an impact and create a difference. To gain the trust of anyone, be it the investors or the consumers, is the hardest thing to do. We have always wanted to provide good content and create an ecosystem where it could be accessible for everyone. After achieving the milestone of 10,000 pincodes, we feel energized to serve more areas across India. In this process, we have understood that end-users prefer to manage all their subscriptions and binge everything on one platform. At the same time, our channel partners are happy to work with us as they are able to give their consumers what they wanted, offering OTT as a value-added service in a plug-and-play fashion."

Recently, Amazon Prime has come up with Prime Video Channels where they are offering eight OTT apps as an additional offering on their platform; illustrating the burning need for such a product in today's digital ecosystem.

Next Trillion Technologies is an organization that was incorporated in 2017. It has proprietary products like Playbox TV-OTT and Playbox TV-OS, a TV operating system that has the ability and capability to create disruption in the field of broadband internet, television and OTT.

PlayboxTV is built with the vision of being the entertainment gateway of every home with the power of technology and amazing content.

For more information, please visit playboxtv.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)