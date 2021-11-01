England and Sri Lanka will take each other on in match 29 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 01, 2021 (Monday). Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season but will be aiming for maximum points to move a step closer to their objectives. Meanwhile, we bring you ENG vs SL live score updates from T20 World Cup 2021. Check Out T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table.

England have been sensational so far in the competition and are only one of the two teams and will fancy themselves to keep that run going as they face Dasun Shanaka’s men. The Three Lions could be the first team to book a place for themselves in the semi-finals with a win in this encounter.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be disappointed after their close defeat to South Africa and will be aiming to bounce back. Dasun Shanaka’s team have played some decent cricket so far in the competition and will hope that if they get their tactics right they can cause an upset to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Both teams will be aiming to come away with all two points though be it for different reasons. England are looking to secure a place for themselves in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are hoping to keep their hopes of advancing from the group alive.