Wicket! England are in trouble at the moment as Jonny Bairstow is the latest man to depart. Wanindu Hasaranga adds another to hic wicket column. Bairstow lbw b Hasaranga 0(1).
Wicket! Diushmantha Chameera gets the breakthrough for Sri Lanka as he dismissed Dawid Malan. The bowlers have started well and look to keep on the pressure on England.
Wanindu Hasarnaga provides the breakthrough for Sri Lanka as he dismisses Jason Roy.
Jason Roy and Jos Buttler begin proceedings in match 29 of T20 World Cup 2021. England are batting for the first time in the competition and the openers will be aiming to get them to a strong start.
Sri Lanka have won the toss and Dasun Shanaka have opted to bowl first. The Lankan outfit is unchanged from their loss to South Africa. Meanwhile, England have also gone ahead with the same XI.England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal MillsSri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 29 of the T20 World Cup 2021 between England and Sri Lanka from Sharjah. Both teams are coming off contrasting results and will be aiming for maximum points
England and Sri Lanka will take each other on in match 29 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 01, 2021 (Monday). Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season but will be aiming for maximum points to move a step closer to their objectives. Meanwhile, we bring you ENG vs SL live score updates from T20 World Cup 2021. Check Out T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table.
England have been sensational so far in the competition and are only one of the two teams and will fancy themselves to keep that run going as they face Dasun Shanaka’s men. The Three Lions could be the first team to book a place for themselves in the semi-finals with a win in this encounter.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be disappointed after their close defeat to South Africa and will be aiming to bounce back. Dasun Shanaka’s team have played some decent cricket so far in the competition and will hope that if they get their tactics right they can cause an upset to keep their semi-final hopes alive.
Both teams will be aiming to come away with all two points though be it for different reasons. England are looking to secure a place for themselves in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are hoping to keep their hopes of advancing from the group alive.