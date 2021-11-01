Mumbai, November 1: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man allegedly raped a minor in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai city. The accused stayed in the neighbourhood of the 17-year-old girl. The incident took place took place two months ago in the Vashi area of the city. However, the accused was arrested on Friday. The accused has been identified as Nilesh Jadhav. Maharashtra Shocker: 19-Years-Old Woman Raped in Pune, 1 Arrested.

The case was registered in the matter after the girl narrated the incident to her family members for two months. The accused was absconding after the matter surfaced. According to a report published in Hindustan Times, on Friday, Jadhav had come to meet his family in Vashi when he was arrested.

"In the early hours of Friday, he had come to his residence to meet his family members. We learned about it and caught hold of him before he could flee again," reported the media house quoting Ramesh Chavan, senior inspector of Vashi police station, as saying. The case was registered in the matter under Sections 354 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Maharashtra Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gangraped in Pune; All Four Accused Arrested.

Relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added in the FIR. The accused was produced before the judicial court and has been sent to police custody till November 3. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

