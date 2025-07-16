BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 16: Envigo, a results-focused digital marketing and development agency, today proudly announced it has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification and completed its SOC 2 Type 2 attestation. These significant milestones underscore Envigo's deep commitment to top-tier information security, efficient operations, and keeping client data private.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised standard for information security management systems. This certification confirms Envigo has strong controls and processes in place to protect sensitive assets, including financial information, intellectual property, employee details, and data entrusted by clients. For a deeper dive into our security measures, you can visit Envigo's dedicated ISO page.

SOC 2 (Service Organisation Control 2), developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), validates a service organisation's non-financial reporting controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Achieving a Type 2 attestation means that an independent auditor has not only reviewed the design of our controls but also their operational effectiveness over a sustained period.

"Securing both ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type 2 attestation underscores our strategic focus on safeguarding data at every layer of our AI-driven digital marketing processes," said Saurabh Kumar, Founder of Envigo. "In an era where search performance and intelligent automation depend on trusted data pipelines, these certifications reflect our maturity in managing risk, protecting digital assets, and ensuring our clients' optimisation efforts are both secure and scalable."

These certifications strengthen Envigo's ability to:

* Boost client ROI through secure work: Good data security makes operations smoother, directly leading to better campaign results and client returns.

* Deepen client trust: Clients can feel confident their sensitive data is handled with extreme care, following what's best in the industry.

* Sharpen our competitive edge: This sets Envigo apart as a dependable digital marketing partner, showcasing our drive to surpass client expectations.

"Earning both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 attestation reflects the enterprise-grade governance and security engineering we apply across every project," said Vivek Gupta, Head of Design & Development at Envigo. "From architecture to deployment, our systems are built to meet the rigorous data protection and compliance standards that enterprise clients demand. This milestone offers our partners the assurance that our platforms are not only high-performing, but also secure, resilient, and built for scale."

Envigo began working towards ISO and SOC 2 certifications in October 2024 and is pleased to have met the stringent requirements for both in April-May 2025.

