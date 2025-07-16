New Delhi, July 16: Meta is working on something massive that could shape the future of AI. The company is building a powerful AI infrastructure to support its upcoming AI research, and early details hint at an ambitious scale for the project. A new data centre project, known as "Hyperion", is at the centre of this plan. Its goal is said to be setting a new standard in artificial intelligence (AI) computational power backed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a post on Facebook, giving a glimpse into what’s happening behind the scenes. Meta is said to be advancing in the AI field, with its CEO announcing that the company plans to launch its first AI data supercluster called "Prometheus" by 2026. He said, “We’re calling the first one Prometheus and it’s coming online in ’26,” hinting at a growing network of superclusters. ‘Hey Grok’ Like Voice Activation Coming Soon to Tesla Electric Vehicles, Confirms Elon Musk.

Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Plans for Multi-GW AI Data Centre

The announcement signals Meta’s big step in the race to compete with AI giants like OpenAI and Google. While it has already drawn top minds into its Superintelligence Lab like former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang and former Safe Superintelligence head Daniel Gross, the company now seems focused on building the computational strength needed for next-gen AI.

Instead of slowly scaling, Meta appears to be leaping ahead by designing an infrastructure that can handle an enormous load of data to train AI models. Meta CEO said, “For our superintelligence effort, I'm focused on building the most elite and talent-dense team in the industry. We're also going to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into compute to build superintelligence.” OpenAI Developing ‘Office Agents’ To Create Excel and PowerPoint-Compatible Files Threatening Microsoft: Report.

Zuckerberg confirmed Meta is working on multiple clusters, each capable of delivering gigawatts of power. One of these, “Hyperion”, is designed to scale up to 5GW over time. “We're also building Hyperion, which will be able to scale up to 5GW over several years. We're building multiple more titan clusters as well. Just one of these covers a significant part of the footprint of Manhattan,” he added.

