PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Envu India has announced the launch of a Certified 10-Year Warranty on its flagship pre-construction anti-termite solution, Premise (Imidacloprid 30.5% SC). This exclusive benefit is available only to certified Envu Pest Expert Alliance (EPEA) members and marks a major step forward in delivering long-term security of the structure from the damage of termites in India.

Also Read | National Banana Day 2025 in US Date: Know Aim and Significance of the Annual Event Dedicated to Bananas, Widely Regarded As World's Most Popular Fruit.

Premise is the only termiticide solution in India to be validated by both the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and GreenPro, reinforcing its standing as a trusted product with over 20 years of field-proven performance. The launch of this certified warranty elevates Envu's commitment to high-performing professionals who demand both consistency and credibility.

"The 10-Year Warranty is an evolution in how we stand behind our product, science, and the professionals we work with," said M. Arun Kumar, Head of Commercials, Envu India. "With this warranty, we reinforce our belief in science-led protection and reward the professionals who apply it with precision and integrity."

Also Read | Save the Elephant Day 2025 Date & Significance: Importance & Facts About Elephants - Everything You Need To Know.

Why the 10-Year Warranty Matters

- Built on Proven Field Performance: With over two decades of track record in Indian conditions, Premise is trusted by professionals nationwide.

- Backed by Independent Validation: Endorsed by CBRI and GreenPro, Premise reflects a rare level of third-party scientific credibility in its category.

- Peace of Mind for Professionals and Customers: The warranty empowers certified applicators to deliver long-term assurance on every eligible project.

Exclusively for EPEA Members

The warranty is available only to verified members of the Envu Pest Expert Alliance (EPEA), a trusted network of certified pest management professionals who meet Envu's standards for quality, compliance, and ethical treatment application.

The Certified 10-Year Warranty is valid only for new pre-construction projects treated from 15 March 2025 onwards and is subject to application in accordance with IS 6313 standards and other terms and conditions.

For complete eligibility, and documentation, or to explore how to join EPEA, please visit Premise Terms and conditions 10 years warranty or contact india@envu.com.

About Envu:

Envu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of more than 180 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs over 900 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sumit MauryaMarketing Communication and EventsManager, Envu sumit.maurya@envu.com Find more information at www.in.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664958/Termi10_Envu_Premise.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2664925/Envu_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)