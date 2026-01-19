PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: Today, EQ India, the India GIC of Equiniti (EQ), a fintech connecting the future of capital, communications, and governance, is pleased to announce it has been recognised as a Top Employer in India for 2026 by Top Employers Institute. The Certification, which placed EQ India second nationally, demonstrates the GIC's ability to create a high-performing workplace through data-driven people strategies, independent validation, and a clear focus on practices that drive business performance, employee engagement, and growth.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Urination Video: Viral Clip Shows Man Openly Urinating on Platform, Stopping Mid-Way and Fleeing After Seeing Camera.

Speaking about the recognition, Adam Mesh, Chief People Officer, EQ, said: "EQ India has emerged as an engine of innovation and value-creation within our global organisation, representing a third of our workforce. I commend our India leadership for building people frameworks that blend global best practices with India-specific insights, creating an inclusive environment where employees are supported to achieve their career ambitions. This culture energises our teams and has earned EQ India its well-deserved #2 Top Employer recognition for 2026."

Active in 131 countries/regions, Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking, and advisory. Its Programme certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Also Read | Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 1st T20I 2026: Get Toss Winner Result, Live Commentary and Full Scorecard Online of AFG vs WI Cricket Match.

Anand Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, EQ India, noted: "Even as we drive a demanding global transformation agenda, we have remained firmly focused on putting people first. This commitment to individualised development, valuing differences, and enabling robust feedback mechanisms amid accelerated growth has earned EQ India recognition as the #2 Top Employer nationally in 2026. I congratulate the team on this achievement."

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: "Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects EQ India's dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognise EQ India for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in India."

In 2025, the Programme certified and recognised nearly 2,500 Top Employers in 131 countries/regions, positively impacting over 14million employees globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)