Mumbai, November 2: Equity benchmark opened in green on Tuesday with Sensex up by 123.64 points and Nifty up by 40.60 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 123.64 points or 0.21 per cent at 60262.10 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17970.30 at 9.30 am, up by 40.60 points or 0.23 per cent.

