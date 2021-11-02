David Schwimmer is greatly known for his tenure as Ross in the hit TV show, Friends. His long tenure as the character helped Schwimmer gain great success. Schwimmer portrayed this bumbling character quite well and was constantly the highlight of Friends. He gained many fans and established Ross as quite the icon in the sitcom genre. From his funny one liners to his overly worrying personality, we fell in love with this character and eventually the actor behind him too. Jennifer Aniston Addresses Dating Rumours With David Schwimmer As ‘Bizarre’.

While Schwimmer was very funny in Friends, his popularity has surely limited his fans from checking out his other roles. If anything, Schwimmer over the years has proven that he has a really great range as an actor and surely can take on much more serious roles. So to celebrate David Schwimmer’s 55th birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best roles beyond Friends.

Charlie (Big Nothing)

In what is a really fun and original black comedy crime film, Big Nothing is a great watch. It stars David Schwimmer alongside Simon Pegg and Alice Eve. Schwimmer plays the role of Charlie, a call center employee who has been fired on his first day, he meets up with Gus, his former colleague. They turn to a life of crime as their lives spiral down into one problem after the other. Schwimmer was great in this role and really showcased some great comedic chops.

Michael (The Wonder Years)

This is Schwimmer before Friends and is arguably some of his careers best work. He plays the role of Michael, a character obsessed with riding motorcycles. Schwimmer was great in this role as he showcased what he could bring to the table with his acting.

Melman (Madagascar Franchise)

Well something that will come off as a shock to everyone, David Schwimmer was the voice of the giraffe in Madagascar. I was in shock too when I heard it, but it made a lot of sense seeing how that distinct pitch of his voice was still present. Melman as a character is very similar to Ross in some ways, but it's still a lot of fun to watch him.

Robert Kardashian (People vs OJ Simpson)

When you think of an actor to play a serious role, David Schwimmer isn't the first choice that comes to mind, but still he completely nailed his part as Robert Kardashian in People vs Oj Simpson. Based on the true story about the trial of OJ Simpson, Schwimmer was a highlight of the show.

Herbert Sobel (Band of Brothers)

HBO’s hit war show, Band of Brothers, was Schwimmers first attempt at showcasing that he had more talent to him than just comedy. While it was jarring at first to see Schwimmer in this role, he quickly proved himself to be quite the intense actor.

We wish David Schwimmer a healthy and a great career and hope he continues to deliver us amazing roles like this. With this we finish off the list and wish David Schwimmer a very happy birthday.

