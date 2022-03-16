Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Equity indices opened in green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 948.10 points and Nifty up by 268.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 948.10 points or 1.70 per cent at 56724.95 at 9.30 am.

The 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16931.00 at 9.30 am, up by 268.00 points or 1.61 per cent. (ANI)

