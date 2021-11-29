Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 455.70 points and Nifty down by 168.00 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 455.70 points or 0.80 per cent at 56651.45 at 9.20 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16858.50 at 9.20 am, down by 168.00 points or 0.99 per cent. (ANI)

