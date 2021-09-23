DLF Ltd jumped 9.1 pc on Thursday morning to Rs 403 per share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Equity indices traded gap up during early hours on Thursday with realty stocks witnessing handsome gains.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 603 points or 1.02 per cent at 59,530 while the Nifty 50 gained by 175 points or 1 per cent to 17,721.

Also Read | Hasan Minhaj Birthday Special: 10 Intellectually Fun Quotes by the Actor That You Should Check Out Now!.

All sectoral indices were in the green zone with Nifty realty advancing by 5.3 per cent, PSU bank by 1.8 per cent and metal by 1.3 per cent.

Among stocks, DLF Ltd jumped 9.1 per cent to Rs 403 per share while Godrej Properties moved up 8.1 per cent to Rs 2,108.65.

Also Read | Punjab: 13 Animals Die after Roof of Dairy Farm Collapses in Ludhiana.

However, Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Life traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian shares moved higher supported by some positive news from struggling developer China Evergrande Group.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.67 per cent while Hong Kong shares climbed 0.69 per cent. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.43 per cent. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)