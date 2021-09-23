Hasan Minhaj celebrates his 36th birthday on September 23. He is best known for his Netflix's show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, for which he bagged two Peabody Awards and Webby Awards. Minhaj received wider recognition and fame for his works as senior correspondent on The Daily Show, stand-up comedy special Homecoming King, etc. He is a man with unique types of thoughts, his quirky nature towards American politics is really humorous. However, he is best on his shoes when it comes to fun or comedy. He is a guy who roasts people in an absolute funny and quirky way. His fearless, conceptual and cheeky opinions are something we should applause. Batman Unburied: Hasan Minhaj To Voice Riddler in Forthcoming Scripted Podcast.

Minhaj featured in short films like True Stories from My Crappy Childhood, Moving Takahashi, Indian Spider-Man, Good Son, etc. He appeared in movies like Rough Night, Most Likely to Murder, The Spy Who Dumped Me, etc. Starting from movies, TV shows till comedy he always slayed his role perfectly. He is a man with numerous talents with a great mind and ideas. Minhaj is married to Beena Patel, and is a father of two children. Hasan Minhaj and Wife Beena Patel Welcome Their Second Child and It's a Baby Boy (View Pic).

On the occasion of his 36th birthday, let's her some of Hasan Minhaj's intellectually fun quotes and sayings:

Completely Sober!!

Man...I Am American!!

LOL!!

Donald Trump Is An Indian Uncle...ROFL!!

Terrible Things!!

Apocalypse Delayed!!

It's Cool!!

The Kind Of Human Being!!

Wait A Second!!

That's Weird!!

To round up this article, let’s go back to another quote of Minhaj which reveals how he started off his career. "I just started the way most comics start, doing open mic shows around Sacramento and San Francisco, and eventually, I moved to L.A. After about four or five years in L.A., I got the call to join the The Daily Show." We wish this immensely lovable comedian, writer, political commentator, actor and TV host Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!

