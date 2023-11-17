PNN

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17: Naman Jain, Director of Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, has been honoured with the prestigious ET Inspiring Leaders North 2023 award. Presented by ET Now, a Times Group Company, the award acknowledges Jain's unwavering commitment to advancing progressive learning in India.

The award ceremony, held at The Grand in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, is a part of the ET Inspiring Leaders series, which celebrates leaders from various fields for their exceptional contributions to society. Naman Jain was recognized for his visionary approach to education and his relentless pursuit of fostering progressive learning environments in the country.

Reflecting on this achievement, Naman Jain stated, "It is a great honour to receive the ET Inspiring Leaders award. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of the entire team at Silverline Prestige School. We believe in providing our students with a holistic education that encourages innovation, critical thinking, and a passion for lifelong learning. This award serves as an inspiration to continue our mission of nurturing future leaders."

The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Chief Guest Manjinder Singh Sirsa, National Secretary of BJP and Senior Leader, and Guest of Honour Jacqueline Fernandez, renowned film actress.

Jain's contributions to the field of education have been transformative, with Silverline Prestige School being recognized as Ghaziabad's No.1 Progressive Learning Icon. The school's commitment to excellence in education and the holistic development of students has set a benchmark in the education sector.

The award is a culmination of extensive research conducted by an independent research agency named Bre Insights Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. It highlights Naman Jain's visionary approach to education, which aligns with the school's mission to provide students with a learning experience that equips them for the challenges of the future.

Naman Jain, with his exemplary dedication to advancing education, has truly emerged as an inspiring leader in the field of progressive learning. This accolade reflects not only his personal achievements but also the broader impact of Silverline Prestige School in nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.

