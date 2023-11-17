Sabyasachi will continue to be Bollywood's favourite designer. And his stunning creations are found in every beauty's closet. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, every B-town actress is obsessed with his designs with them bagging multiple pieces for their personal collection. Just recently we had Tiger 3 beauty celebrating Diwali in her stunning Sabyasachi saree. Yes, it did remind us of Deepika Padukone's one of previous appearance. Fashion Faceoff: Jasmin Bhasin or Mouni Roy, Who Nailed this Black Masaba Gupta Saree Better?

Elaborating on Katrina's look, the actress looked like a million dollars in her white floral printed saree. The attire was perfect for the Diwali celebration and she styled it really well. With no major jewellery and just a pair of dangler earrings, she kept it simple and subtle. With highlighted cheeks, pink lips and kohled eyes, she rounded off her look further.

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we will reminisce about Deepika Padukone's saree which was very similar to Katrina's. While her print was rather bold, Katrina preferred it simpler instead. The Cocktail beauty, however, chose to opt for heavy jewellery with a choker and a pair of statement studs. Finally, she completed her look with winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lips and hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Malaika Arora, Whose Rimzim Dadu Outfit Will You Like to Wear?

Now coming to our main question - if given a choice whose Sabyasachi saree will you pick? Deepika Padukone's or Katrina Kaif's? Vote for your favourite name in the voting box below.

Whose Sabyasachi Saree Did You Like More?

