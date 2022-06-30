New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Euro Pratik, a pioneer in the lifestyle industry, has announced big plans to grab a major pie of imported laminates and decorative wall panels market in India that's valued at around Rs 1500-1800 crore.

Showcasing renewed optimism in Indian economy, the company has announced that it has successfully established its presence across 130 cities pan-India.

Apart from India, Euro Pratik has also moved overseas to explore opportunities in the international markets. While it has already ventured in Nepal, it has recently tied up with the Dubai-based multi-billion-dollar conglomerate Danube Group for supplying its products to them. Moreover, Euro Pratik is also all set to open its showroom in Dubai.

Known as an innovative designer and importer of the products comprising home decor/wall panels, Euro Pratik aims to garner Rs. 500 crore in revenue in the next 5 years.

Pratik Singhvi, CEO, Euro Pratik said, "At Euro Pratik, we are proud to have brought world-class technology to India which gives us a distinct competitive edge over our competitors. We are very bullish over both product portfolio expansion and deeper market penetration. Accordingly, we have charted out our plans to expand our wings even in the regional markets in the country to fulfil the fast-growing demand for our products from all across the country. We are already present in all the A and B class cities in India. Right now we are doing around Rs. 250 crore and we aim to generate revenue of Rs. 500 crore in the next 5 years."

Euro Pratik intends to produce and provide innovative high-end lifestyle products with the use of cutting-edge new technologies that facilitate multiple applications.

"Euro Pratik is known for bringing innovation in its exclusive segment and our focus on R&D works as a driving force behind our ever-growing ability to innovate and launch new products in every 2-3 months. We are committed to introduce new designs to the Indian market which it has not been exposed to yet. We are working on latest innovations and we have an in-house designing team that keeps on experimenting while we endeavour to get a wide range of new products to the Indian market," added Singhvi.

The exciting range of Euro Pratik products are suitable for Retail Showrooms, Offices, Homes, Bedrooms, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Theatres, Restaurants, Studios, Auditoriums, Conference Rooms, Video Conferencing Rooms, Sports Complexes, Night Clubs, Casinos, Museums, Private Suites, Parlours, etc. Creating its niche in the lifestyle segment, Euro Pratik has emerged as a pioneer in the lifestyle industry whilst holding a wide range of products to choose from.

Euro Pratik is serving the domestic market with numerous decorative and quality products like Korean Charcoal Polystyrene panels and moulding, Fashion Wall, Egger OSB, Granorte, Lamage HPL, Acrylic & PVC laminates, Alabaster, Plywood, Rubberwood Finger-jointed boards, among others. Euro Pratik caters to every price point to make sure its customers are never out of options. Euro Pratik aims to generate Rs. 500 crore revenue in India in next five years.

