New Delhi [India], November 29: A fresh fragrance house enters the Indian market, and it's doing so with ambition, poise and performance. Velvetor debuts in India, offering a collection of luxury fragrances inspired by European design yet deeply attuned to the rhythm and resilience of the Indian landscape.

Founded by seasoned beauty-industry professionals Ricky Kapoor, Mansi Kapoor and Neha Chaudhary--each with more than ten years of experience in cosmetics and perfumes--Velvetor is built around a focused promise: rich perfumes that blend style, substance and staying-power.

"Before you enter the room, your perfume should have arrived"

As Ricky Kapoor puts it: "Before you, your perfume should reach the room." With this guiding mantra, Velvetor emphasises that a scent isn't just an accessory--it's your introduction. This mindset drives the brand's design of refined bottles, bold scent profiles and fragrances crafted for presence.

Elevating India's fragrance expectations

Mansi Kapoor issues a candid challenge: "The Indian market is not being given the original fragrances; the macerations are not perfect. The consumers deserve the best luxury perfumes." Velvetor responds with a portfolio built to deliver what she perceives as missing--authenticity, quality and value in one.

Bringing global standards to local consumers

With decades in the cosmetics and perfume industry, Neha Chaudhary believes that Velvetor's offering is a "successful experiment": "After working for so many years, a global-standard perfume at the best price, with this longevity, is a successful experiment." The brand therefore places "48 hours of wear" at the centre of its message--significantly ahead of many standard options.

Velvetor brings power to your persona, it adds to the character which uplifts you to shine out in the room, Each fragrance is made to last, designed to be asked about.

Seven variants, one promise: performance

Velvetor launches with seven distinct fragrance variants, each calibrated to the Indian consumer's varied moods, occasions and climates. Whether you choose gentle daytime elegance or bold evening allure, Velvetor positions itself as one of the best perfume lines now available in India. The standout claim: each perfume delivers up to 48 hours of longevity.

While many fragrances fade by dusk--especially in India's heat and humidity--Velvetor aims to stay with you, from morning appointments through evening events and into the next day.

European design meets Indian relevanceThe packaging, scent profiles and brand story draw from European luxury houses--minimalist styling, elegant typography, curated ingredients. Yet every aspect is localised for India's climate, culture and consumer mindset. The result: luxury fragrances that look global, perform locally and sit in the market as rich perfumes with an accessible premium positioning.

India's perfume market is evolving fast. Online sales alone have surged around 25-30 % in the past year, and the premium and luxury segments are seeing strong growth, in this context, a brand like Velvetor--offering premium stance, credible performance and local relevance--arrives at the right moment.

Brand plans to add global charm, from Paris and France to Indian cultures.

Velvetor isn't just another fragrance launch--it's a statement. With European-inspired aesthetics, Indian context, and the promise of up to 48 hours wear, it sets a new benchmark for luxury fragrances in the country. As Mansi Kapoor says: India's consumers deserve the best luxury perfumes--Velvetor aims to deliver them.

"From Europe's design to India's landscape -- luxury fragrances lasting 48 hours."

Whether you're seeking one of the best perfumes for yourself or gifting someone special, Velvetor positions itself as a destination brand for style, substance and longevity.

