EUT20 Valued at USD54M as US Consortium Secures Stake in Liège Red Lions at USD10.8M Benchmark

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 20: In a landmark transaction signaling the formal institutionalization of European cricket, the EUT20 has confirmed its first major franchise equity sale. Tezzsports, the ownership group behind the Liège Red Lions, has successfully closed a 5% equity stake to a US-based investment consortium. This move has set a definitive valuation for the franchise at $10.8 Million.

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Executed before the inaugural ball of the EUT20 Belgium season is bowled, the transaction highlights a period of Psychological Arbitrage. In this phase, the league's intellectual property and commercial architecture have outpaced the traditional requirement for historical data, establishing a new high-floor for sports venture capital in Europe.

The CEO's Perspective: Operational Disruption

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Anshad Ali, CEO of the Tezzsports-owned Liège Red Lions, categorized the deal as a departure from traditional sports growth models:

"Traditionally, value follows the game. At Liège, value precedes it. This $10.8 Million milestone reflects institutional confidence in an operational blueprint that combines elite talent like Faf du Plessis with a commercial model built for the world stage. We aren't here to participate; we are here to set the gold standard for franchise management in Europe."

The Chairman's Perspective: Ecosystem Stability

Robin Chaudhary, Chairman of the EUT20, positioned the valuation as proof of the league's foundational integrity:

"This valuation validates the EUT20 as a collaborative ecosystem. We have engineered a platform where high-stakes equity meets unparalleled global visibility. Our partners aren't just buying into a team; they are acquiring a stake in a $54 Million asset class that is globally distributed, regulated, and commercially bulletproof."

The Strategic Rationalization

Sreeraj Rajan, Director of Marketing and Commercials for the EUT20, provided the financial logic underpinning the transaction:

"I must acknowledge the visionary leadership of the Tezzsports franchise; their early-stage conviction allowed us to bridge the gap between concept and commercial reality. By securing this US-based consortium investment, we have successfully completed the Psychological Arbitrage phase--converting theoretical potential into actualized equity. From a commercial standpoint, the $54 Million EUT20 valuation proves we aren't just running a cricket tournament; we are scaling a borderless media property."

Market Comparison: The Global Peer Group

The league's "Gold Standard" status is maintained via distinct commercial levers, including a broadcast footprint across 82 countries.

* Franchise Floor: $10.8 Million

* Positioned at parity with established Test-nation leagues like LPL and BPL

* Cumulative Asset Value: $54 Million

* Places EUT20 among the Top 10 global cricket properties (even before launch)

* Broadcast Reach: 82 nations

Achieved through wide distribution across tier-1 networks, ensuring strong global presence

The Verdict

The Liège Red Lions and Tezzsports have rewritten the rules of sports venture capital, bypassing the "proof of concept" phase to enter the market as a fully-realized entity. As the inaugural EUT20 season kicks off in June 2026, the $10.8 Million mark is no longer the goal--it is the starting line.

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