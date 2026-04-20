Fact Check: Viral Video Claims MI Team Bus Delayed for Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have found themselves at the centre of a social media storm following their seven-wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS). While the team's performance on the pitch has drawn criticism, a viral video circulating online has sparked a separate controversy involving captain Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma. Fact Check: Did Shreyas Iyer's Sister Shresta Name Her Cat 'GG'? The Truth Behind the Viral Video.

The footage, which has garnered millions of views across X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, allegedly shows the official team bus stationary outside the Wankhede Stadium, with claims suggesting it was held up specifically to wait for Mahieka Sharma.

The Viral Claim

The 20-second clip appears to show a luxury bus linked to the Mumbai Indians franchise parked on the road, surrounded by security and fans. Social media posts accompanying the video alleged that the vehicle was delayed for nearly an hour because Mahieka Sharma was late to board.

Fact Check: Was it the Main Team Bus?

A closer examination of the footage and reports from stadium witnesses suggests a different reality than the viral narrative. While a bus was indeed waiting, several key details contradict the claim that it was the primary squad transport:

The Vehicle: Sources familiar with the team’s logistics noted that the bus in the video did not appear to be the main player bus used for the match-day squad. Instead, it was likely a separate transport vehicle designated for staff, management, or family members of the players. Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Miss DC vs MI IPL 2026 Match Due To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma’s Pregnancy? . Hardik Pandya’s Presence: While some viewers identified a figure in the video as the MI captain, other clearer angles of the team’s departure showed Pandya leaving in a separate, high-security vehicle, as is standard practice for senior players following high-intensity matches. No Official Delay: There has been no official report from Wankhede Stadium security or Mumbai Indians officials regarding a one-hour delay to the team’s transit.



Viral Video With Misleading Claim

The Mumbai Indians team bus waited for Mahieka Sharma I’ve never seen a team wait for any player’s girlfriend like that, and even Hardik Pandya came at the very end. There wasn’t even a seat available for her on the bus, and the team members looked disappointed 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zvix0pIqBj — ValenceCricket (@CricketValence) April 17, 2026

The Context of the Relationship

Hardik Pandya officially confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma, a 25-year-old model and yoga trainer, earlier in 2026. The couple has been a frequent subject of media attention, particularly after they were spotted together during India’s 2026 T20 World Cup victory celebrations in March.

Pandya has publicly credited Sharma for his "redemption arc" and return to batting form this year. However, the high-profile nature of their relationship has also made them a target for "cheap sensationalism," a term Pandya himself used when calling out paparazzi for inappropriate photography of Sharma in late 2025.

For now, the claims that the main squad was made to wait for a player’s partner appear to be unverified and largely a result of social media misinterpretation of family-tier logistics. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are now preparing to take Gujarat Titans in an away game.

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Fact check

Claim : MI Team Bus Delayed for Hardik Pandya's Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma Conclusion : No, It was Not Official Team Bus Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).