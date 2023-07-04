NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 4: iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology), India's leading innovation-based start-up incubator, launched the third edition of EVangelise, India's largest EV innovation challenge, on June 27th in Ahmedabad. The launch event took place in the esteemed presence of Jagdish Vishwakarma, Minister of State, Government of Gujarat, and distinguished industry leaders, including Rajeev Chaba, President and MD of MG Motor India, Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO of AltiGreen, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO of LML Electric, and Kartikey Hariyani, Founder of TecSo Charge+Zone.

Also Read | Macy’s Fourth of July 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of New York’s Famous Fireworks & Parade Online.

In a message, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, emphasized the significance of electric mobility in shaping India's future as a cleaner and greener nation, which is in line with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He commended iCreate for their continuous efforts in organizing EVangelise and encouraged participants to contribute to India's prominence in the global electric vehicle industry.

Avinash Punekar, CEO of iCreate, expressed his joy at the launch of EVangelise '23 and reiterated the organisation's commitment to actively contribute to India's transition towards sustainable mobility. He expressed confidence that EVangelise '23 will open up unparalleled opportunities for EV startups and innovators, building on the success of the previous editions.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Government To Start Paddy Procurement From October 1.

The launch event witnessed compelling keynote speeches by industry leaders who shared insights into the EV industry's growth trajectory, challenges, and learnings from their personal journeys. Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of MG Motor India expressed his honor to be part of such an incredible initiative. He highlighted the importance of technology and strategic partnerships in overcoming obstacles faced during their journey in India's EV market. He also exclaimed that EVangelise is a giant leap for the Indian automotive industry and how it would power the future with clean, efficient, and sustainable mobility. "EVangelise provides a remarkable opportunity to discover unique solutions specifically tailored for India, and at a low cost," added Chaba.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled "Steps to Make India a Global Leader in the EV Sector". With panelists representing prominent companies, including Arun Pratap Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Matter; Amitabh Saran, Founder and CEO of Altigreen Propulsion Labs; and Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD and CEO of LML Electric. The panelists shared profound insights and expertise, fostering constructive dialogue about formulating strategic actions to secure India's leading position in the global electric vehicle industry.

Kartikey Hariyani, the Founder of TecSo Charge+Zone, captivated the audience with his valuable insights, sharing his journey in the EV ecosystem. He expressed his thrill at being part of EVangelise'23 and how the platform provided significant opportunities for growth and collaboration in the EV industry. "I never imagined that I would find my passion in the EV ecosystem. Back in 2018, when we first delved into the EV space, we faced numerous challenges. However, with the support of the State Government and our dedicated team, we navigated through the complexities of the charging business. None of this would have been possible without the invaluable support of iCreate. Their assistance in connecting us with stakeholders and expanding our network has been instrumental in our growth. I express my gratitude to iCreate and look forward to further contributing to the advancement of the EV industry in India," said Hariyani.

EVangelise '23 is driven by the vision of propelling groundbreaking innovation in India's electric vehicle sector. By expanding the challenge's scope and reach, the initiative aims to create fertile ground for groundbreaking ideas and drive the growth of India's electric vehicle landscape. EVangelise, the biggest EV innovation challenge, is a pioneering initiative by iCreate that has captured the attention of the entire Indian EV ecosystem. This annual event aims to identify the next generation of innovators in the electric vehicle sub-components sector. It was conceived to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in India by promoting advanced, energy-efficient, and sustainable transportation solutions aligned with the country's 2030 EV goals of 80% electric two- and three-wheeler sales. EVangelise brings together all key stakeholders, including innovators, industry, institutions, and government bodies, with the shared mission of establishing India as a global leader in the EV domain. As part of the program, iCreate offers incubation support, industry connections, and mentorship to empower startups to innovate and overcome challenges in the dynamic EV landscape.

iCreate (International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology) is an autonomous centre of excellence of the Government of Gujarat and is India's leading institution for transforming tech-based innovations into successful businesses. It is the winner of the National Award for Technology Business Incubator 2020, and to date it has supported over 562 innovations and more than 49 patents with a 'high-touch', entrepreneur-first model, connecting them with mentors, markets and money. Embedded systems and IoT are a focus area for iCreate, in domains like electric vehicles, agritech, smart cities, healthtech, industrial automation, and renewable energy. Located in a state-of-the-art 40-acre campus at Dev Dholera in Ahmedabad, iCreate is home to Cisco's largest Innovation Lab in India. It has a strategic partnership with CSIR, India's apex organization for science and technology, and with leading institutions across the world.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)