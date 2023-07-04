Macy’s Fourth of July 2023 is here! The 47th annual Macy’s Fourth of July celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 4 and is set to light up the night skies in and around New York City. Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks is an annual pyrotechnics display presented by Macy’s, which takes place on several barges firing simultaneously in waterways surrounding New York City. Numerous firework displays are scheduled for the night to mark the Independence Day of America. Fourth of July 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything to Know About The Celebrations of the American Independence Day.

You can also watch Macy’s Fourth of July 2023 Live Streaming on your home screens live on NBC and Peacock from 8 to 10 pm ET. The repeat telecast will also be aired from 10 to 11 pm ET and available to stream on Peacock from 8 to 10 pm ET as well. Whether you’re at home or on the go, you can watch the Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks live. The dazzling display, guest appearance, and live performance will be aired on NBC & Peacock, the respective TV broadcast & streaming destination for Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks. Catch all the sparkling action on Tuesday, July 4, at 8 pm ET/PT and 7 pm CT/MT. Check details here.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is an iconic event to celebrate America’s Independence Day in New York City. Macy’s officially began the tradition known today as Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks in 1976, partnering with the Walt Disney Company to present a salute to the nation’s Bicentennial. According to the official website, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks is a free public event. The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is also going to bring together several artists to celebrate the day with music and performances.

