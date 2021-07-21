New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): eWheelers - The leading EV Retail and Mobility Solutions Startup, on the occasion of 75th Indian Independence Day, to come up with 75 eBike Experience studios in Delhi/NCR by next month.

eWheelers is the first online mobility marketplace for Electric two wheelers, Battery Swapping, charging stations and Service centers. Founded by the trio, Vasu Deva Reddy Beerala, Ram Kumar Medishetty, and Susheel Kallepally, the company started its journey in 2019 with a vision to offer connected mobility solutions to the people.

Headquartered in Telangana, Hyderabad, eWheelers is a technology-driven brand built to cater the Electric mobility ecosystem's needs by offering an integrated online and offline experiences for EV Adoption. The firm also plans to open another 200 experience studios in India by the end of the year.

eWheelers Mobility Solutions roots from a unique business model of selling electric two wheelers online and delivering them through offline stores. It follows a hyperlocal delivery model for rapid delivery of the vehicles and services.

Planning to make it to the list of top mobility solution companies, it offers various products across verticals such as hoverboards, e-skateboards, electric bicycles, electric scooters, electric motorcycles and EV Batteries. The extensive array of products further enables users to choose from a wide range of mobility solutions for commuting at an affordable price with digital access to charging stations, Battery swapping stations and EV service centers.

It is catalyzing the disruption and penetration of two Wheelers electric vehicle space in India. eWheelers is developing digital solutions to enable electric vehicle brands and dealers to engage with their customers in innovative and more effective ways.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch - Vasu Deva Reddy Beerala - Founder & CEO, eWheelers Mobility said, "We take all the pride in our success and are pleased with the progress that we have made in the EV space from the past two years. We are embracing the future and want to scale up the Two Wheelers Electric vehicle experience pan India by opening 500+ eBike Experience Studios across the country. As a first step eWheeler's service will be available across 75 Experience Studios in Delhi/NCR starting next month."

eWheelers, along with EV OEMs and many other service partners, is working towards building an extensive network to provide the best possible solutions, and support to the electric vehicle users across India. Currently eWheelers partnered with 100 Plus leading brands like Hero Electric, GT Force, Hero Electro, Avon Cycles, Voltron, Lohia, Attero, Yug Bike, Delta Sakura, iPower and many more. With plans to expand in near future, eWheelers intends to reach out to a larger customer base and convey the green message via its products and services.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)