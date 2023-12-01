VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 1: Golf, often considered more than just a sport, transforms into a way of life for enthusiasts. Greenbay Golf Village, nestled along the well-maintained Yamuna Expressway in Delhi NCR, emerges as a beacon of luxurious living with its unique features, most notably 12-hole executive golf course spread over a sprawling 100-acre estate.

The Golf Experience:

At the heart of Greenbay Golf Village lies its fully private 12-hole golf course, meticulously customized to suit the character and needs of the community. The course's intelligent planning allows both non-golfers to learn the game effortlessly and avid golfers to hone their skills using international-level facilities. The integration of this lush green oasis with residential areas creates a harmonious environment, instilling an extreme sense of pride among the residents.

Residential Plots and Township Amenities:

Prospective residents have the option to choose from plots of various sizes, ranging from 126 to 628 square meters. Greenbay Golf Village is not just a residential project; it is a meticulously planned community that prioritizes the seamless living experience of its residents. The township goes beyond providing mere housing by offering plug-and-play infrastructural support, featuring well-designed landscaped roads, efficient street lighting, and robust security systems.

Residents have the privilege of indulging in leisure and recreation at The Greenbay Club, an exclusive facility within the township. The incorporation of commercial space, addresses both daily needs and shopping requirements. In the spirit of holistic development, a renowned educational institute is in the plans, contributing to the intellectual growth of the community.

Strategic Location:

Strategic Connectivity:

Situated strategically, Greenbay is minutes away from the Noida International Airport. Also the project is in close proximity to the sprawling 500-acre Patanjali Food Park, ensuring residents have easy access to a hub of culinary innovation. Additionally, the proximity to a 400-acre Electronic Hub, with Vivo occupying 179 acres, provides an added layer of technological convenience right at the doorstep.

Transportation Hub:

The development is strategically located just three minutes away from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, streamlining travel and connecting residents to key destinations seamlessly. Whether it's a quick drive to the Formula 1 Racing Track or the International Cricket Stadium, Greenbay residents enjoy the luxury of a well-connected locale.

Entertainment and Recreation:

For those seeking entertainment, Greenbay is ideally positioned just four minutes away from the vast expanse of Film City, offering a plethora of cinematic experiences. Furthermore, the development is within a five-minute radius of a 350-acre Medical Device Park and a 150-acre Apparel Park, catering to diverse needs within the community.

Business and Education Hub:

The strategic location of Greenbay extends beyond leisure and entertainment. Within a six-minute drive, residents have access to a 900-acre Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and the prestigious Gautam Buddha University spanning 511 acres. This unique blend of business and educational opportunities creates a dynamic environment for professional and academic growth.

Connectivity to Air Travel:

The Noida International Airport, just a 10-minute drive away, ensures convenient connectivity for those with a penchant for air travel. Additionally, a Heliport is conveniently located within the same timeframe, offering swift aerial transportation options.

Knowledge and Business Parks:

Within a 10-minute radius, residents have access to Knowledge Park-2 and Advant Business Park, further solidifying the development's commitment to fostering innovation and professional growth.

Reasonable Pricing:

One of the notable aspects emphasized is the very reasonable pricing of the residential plots. This affordability opens the doors for a diverse range of homebuyers to experience the luxurious lifestyle that Greenbay Golf Village promises.

Greenbay Golf Village emerges as more than just a residential project; it represents a vision of luxurious living intertwined with the love for golf. Its strategic location, thoughtful planning, and a range of amenities make it an attractive proposition for those seeking an exclusive and high-quality lifestyle in the vibrant Delhi NCR region. As the development takes shape, it stands poised to become a benchmark for integrated townships that seamlessly blend recreation, residential living, and future-forward planning.

