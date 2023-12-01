New Delhi, December 1: Apple has released software updates for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to address two zero-day security vulnerabilities. According to the company, the bugs were actively deployed in the wild. "Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.7.1," the company wrote about both flaws in its security reports.

Software updates plugging the holes are now available for the iPhone, iPad and Mac. WebKit, Apple's open-source browser framework that powers Safari, was affected by the two security flaws. Apple stated in its description of the first bug, "Processing web content may disclose sensitive information". In the second, it stated that "processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution". Xiaomi Smartphones To Be Manufactured by Dixon Technologies’ Subsidiary ‘Padget Electronics’ at Its New Rs 256 Crore Noida Factory.

The security patches cover the "iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later". Instagram’s Thread Now Supports All Languages in Latest Keyword Search Update,

You can update your iPhone or iPad right away by going to Settings > General > Software Update and tapping the Start button. On a Mac, go to System Preferences > General > Software Update and repeat the process. Apple's updates are now available in iOS 17.1.2, iPadOS 17.1.2, and macOS Sonoma 14.1.2.