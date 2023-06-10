NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 10: Expand My Business, a leading B2B IT services marketplace, committed to nurturing digital entrepreneurship, kicked off an inspiring and impactful Convention of Digital Entrepreneurs (CODE) today in New Delhi. The first leg of the two-day event, held at Pragati Maidan, brought together entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and technology enthusiasts for a day of knowledge-sharing, networking, and innovation.

The Convention opened at a grand note as Chief Guest, Shireesh Joshi, CBO of ONDC gave a remarkable inaugural address on the future of Commerce in India. The subsequent MarTech Conference gathered prominent Marketing & Growth leaders for captivating discussions on the latest Marketing trends. From Neil Patel, sharing his insights on "The Future of Search" to an electrifying panel discussion on "AI and the Emergence of Conversational Commerce", attendees left with deep insights into the future of technology-driven marketing.

The HR Tech Conference featured leaders like Vasudevan Narasimha, Founder of BluTech Talent Plus, Pooja Dudani, Associate Vice President of Human Resources at Cars24, Shekhar Haldar, Business Head - Recruitment, Internshala shared first-hand insights into the transformative power of technology in the workplace.

The Convention experienced an impressive turnout of 7000+ attendees on its first day, a remarkable feat. The Expo floor buzzed with energy as digital entrepreneurs from across India connected and presented their innovative ideas and solutions.

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming response and success of the first day of CODE New Delhi. The remarkable engagement from our speakers, attendees, and partners reinforces our commitment to providing a platform that empowers entrepreneurs and facilitates meaningful connections. We look forward to day 2 of the convention, where we will continue to inspire and equip digital entrepreneurs for future success," said a member of the CODE team from Expand My Business.

CODE New Delhi will continue on June 11, 2023, offering an exciting lineup of workshops, networking opportunities, and a Founders' conference featuring Founders that have built revolutionary brands. With a remarkable roster of speakers and industry experts, the event promises to empower and inspire digital entrepreneurs as they navigate the evolving landscape of business and technology.

Expand My Business is Asia's largest digital solutions platform dedicated to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. EMB strives to empower entrepreneurs and help them succeed in the global arketplace through its services and initiatives. Through CODE, the goal is to foster a culture of innovation and creativity, and to support the growth and development of businesses of all sizes and sectors.

