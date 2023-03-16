New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): RateGain Travel Technologies Limited, a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, today announced its Elite Connectivity Partner status with the Expedia Group.

Expedia Group recognizes and rewards a select few connectivity partners who achieved excellent results on various performance metrics, such as maintaining high-quality connections and helping lodging partners grow their business on the Expedia Group marketplace. This also means that RateGain will work directly with Expedia Group to help shape their future products and technology solutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Chinmai Sharma, President - Americas at RateGain, said, "Our goal is to provide excellent travel experiences to the guests while maximizing revenue opportunities for our lodging partners. We are delighted to receive the topmost connectivity partner status with Expedia; a recognition that shows our passion and commitment to solving the connectivity challenges for the industry."

Expedia's Connectivity Partner Program recognizes and rewards top connectivity providers for maintaining high-quality connections and helping lodging partners grow their business on the Expedia Group marketplace. To be eligible for Elite status, Expedia Group connectivity providers are rated on several technical and business criteria. RateGain earned the Elite status for its commitment to:

- Improving traveler experiences on Expedia Group websites- Enabling a wide range of tools and capabilities integrated with the Expedia Group travel platform- Providing a quality connection with a reliable user experience- Ensuring a streamlined onboarding experience and high-quality support for properties- Empowering business growth for our clients on Expedia Group websites

"RateGain have proven itself a top-class hospitality solution for lodging properties by providing them with the best tools and user experiences," said Chris Hodges, Senior Director of Expedia Group Lodging Connectivity. "We congratulate them on their Elite status and are excited to continue working closely with them to unlock more capabilities so that our mutual hotel and vacation rental partners can focus on what matters most - delivering outstanding experiences to their guests."

Expedia Group, Inc. companies power travel for everyone, everywhere through our global platform. Driven by the core belief that travel is a force for good, we help people experience the world in new ways and build lasting connections. We provide industry-leading technology solutions to fuel partner growth and success while facilitating memorable experiences for travelers. The Expedia Group family of brands includes: Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, trivago®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, CarRentals.com™, and Expedia Cruises™.

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with 2800+ customers and 700+ partners in 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion.

For more information, please visit https://www.rategain.com.

