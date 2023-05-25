PNN

New Delhi [India], May 25: Oraimo, a leading innovator in audio technology, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovation in sports earphones: the OpenPods and OpenCirclet Earbuds. These revolutionary headphones offer a game-changing audio experience, combining unmatched comfort, stability, and sound quality.

Your Ultimate Workout Companion

oraimo's OpenPods and OpenCirclet Earbuds redefine the concept of sports earphones. Unlike traditional earbuds that go inside your ears, these headphones feature a special open-ear design, leveraging Air Conduction technology to deliver high-quality sound without obstructing your ears. Whether you're cycling through the city, hitting the gym, or running with a partner, the OpenPods and OpenCirclet earbuds allow you to stay aware of your surroundings while enjoying your favorite music.

Highlights:

* Best Earbuds for running in 2023 - recommended by CNET

* Revolutionary Open-ear style; no blocking of the ears

* Air Conduction technology directs sound towards you while minimizing noise leakage

* 16mm Audio Drivers for exceptional acoustic accuracy

* Ergonomically designed to fit the natural curve of your ears

* 40 Hour Playtime with Fast Charging on OpenPods

* 16 Hour Playtime with Fast Charging on OpenCirclet

* AI deep neural network algorithm for crystal-clear calls

Open-ear Air Conduction Technology

Our open audio series introduces a new way of listening with its air conduction feature. Instead of inserting earphones into your ears, sound waves are transmitted through the air, eliminating discomfort and potential hearing damage from prolonged high-volume listening. Our directional audio algorithm reduces sound leakage, ensuring privacy and a better listening experience.

Perfect Balance of Comfort and Stability

Designed with precision and rigorously tested, these earbuds offer a secure and comfortable fit. Each earbud is crafted to follow the natural curve of your ear, ensuring a secure placement without obstruction.

The matte finish provides additional grip, ensuring the earbuds remain secure even during intense workouts. Crossfit approved, these earbuds offer peace of mind during challenging exercises.

Hygienic Design

The OpenCirclet and OpenPods earbuds prioritize your hygiene. Their unique open-ear design promotes airflow, preventing the buildup of bacteria and germs. Say goodbye to earwax and debris concerns, as these earbuds minimize the risk of infections, allowing you to enjoy your music worry-free while prioritizing your well-being.

Stay Connected to Your Surroundings

With the open audio series, you can enjoy music while maintaining full awareness of your surroundings. This unique feature allows you to engage in your daily activities with music, without compromising your situational awareness.

Zero Hearing Damage

By keeping the ears free from obstructions, the open audio series minimizes the risk of hearing damage and promotes ear canal health.

Sweat-Resistant and Durable

The open-ear audio series earbuds are built to withstand sweat, rain, and dust, ensuring they can keep up with your workouts. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating and an industrial-grade thermoplastic exterior, they offer exceptional durability.

Battery Strength

oraimo's Open-Ear series is designed for long playtime. The OpenCirclet earbuds provide up to 16 hours, and the OpenPods offer up to 40 hours on a single charge. Even with just a 10-minute quick charge, enjoy up to 3.5 hours of playtime. Never miss a beat.

HavyBass™ Sound-tuning Technology

Featuring 16mm dynamic audio drivers, oraimo's OpenCirclet and OpenPods deliver precise, high-quality sound. Despite their open-ear style, experience detailed audio clarity, boosted by Oraimo's HavyBass™ Boost algorithm for a more immersive listening experience.

Game On

For gamers, the OpenCirclet earbuds feature a low-latency gaming mode, reducing audio delay and ensuring seamless connectivity.

On-the-Move Control at Your Fingertips

Take full control of your music and calls with ease using the intuitive on-device controls of oraimo OpenCirclet and OpenPods. Adjust volume, skip tracks, answer or end calls, and even activate your phone's voice assistant, all directly from your earbuds. Enjoy unparalleled convenience with a simple tap or press, keeping you in control while on the move.

Pricing and Availability

OpenCirclet and OpenPods earbuds are available on Amazon, Flipkart and on oraimo's official e-store.

OpenCirclet earbuds are available at Rs 4,799, while OpenPods are available at Rs 5,599.

Get the product from here: https://knw.one/OpenPods

https://knw.one/OpenCirclet

