New Delhi [India], January 7: Building on its legacy of creating transformative experiential luxury holidays, The Postcard Hotel has announced the opening of its latest hotel in a UNESCO-celebrated enclave of history and heritage - The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat, Old Goa - A Sitaram Ayurveda Experience. Overlooking hundreds of acres of tranquil reserve forests, this first of its kind private sanctuary is entirely dedicated to wellness - in collaboration with Sitaram Ayurveda's 104-year tradition backed by deep knowledge around the healing science of Ayurveda. In a world filled with constant noise and distraction, the property invites discerning guests to pause, listen inward, and reconnect with their own rhythm. Every stay here is an intimate journey of restoration, where authentic Ayurveda supports each guest's unique path to better health and lifelong wellbeing.

"With The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat, we have created a pioneering wellness sanctuary in India that offers a comprehensive experience to address unique lifestyle needs and concerns of each guest. The stays here start from minimum 7 nights and are all-inclusive healing journeys focused on providing highly personalised programmes for medical wellness, rather than a recreational leisure escape. In essence, the retreat seamlessly combines transformative experiential luxury with authentic Ayurveda for deep restoration," says Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Postcard Hotel. "In an industry-first collaboration with Sitaram, our intimate retreat supports long-term health, balance and wellbeing by integrating their century-old healing legacy of Ayurveda - with the calm of nature, thoughtful design, nourishing cuisine, and perceptive service offered by The Postcard Hotel," adds Chopra.

Dr. Vignesh Devraj, MD (Ay), Founder and Chief Physician, Sitaram Retreats, adds, "The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat represents a meaningful convergence of place, purpose, and healing. At its core, Ayurveda is about restoring balance and tapping into the body's innate potential to heal. Our retreat harmonises these ancient principles with guided consultations, medical insights and personalised care at every step of the tailored wellness programmes. We offer guests a holistic path to recovery and renewal in the privacy of their own space, as they reconnect with themselves and cultivate a path to better health and balance."

Surrounded by pristine forests in Old Goa, the retreat encourages quiet reflection. At the heart of this estate stands a magnificent 300-year-old banyan tree, that defines the sense of place and atmosphere of calm. With only six thoughtfully designed rooms, it offers ultimate privacy where healing unfolds at an unhurried pace. The sunlit rooms rest beneath a canopy of trees, each with a private balcony overlooking lush gardens and the valley beyond.

"The sense of stillness and seclusion of Old Goa has been the focal point of conceptualising The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat. Enveloped by forests and open to light, air, and nature - the spaces have been intentionally designed to slow the senses, allowing guests the freedom to turn inward and experience healing at their own pace," adds Kapil Chopra.

Transformative hospitality with an authentic Ayurveda experience

Beyond its serene setting, the retreat offers a deeply immersive journey into authentic Ayurveda. Each stay starts with a personalised consultation with resident physicians, who then create a programme tailored to individual constitutions (doshas) and health needs. Attentive care and medical insight at every step - offer each guest a curated path towards balance, wellbeing, and lasting renewal. This is not a conventional holiday, but a careful immersion into Ayurveda - where every element of each day from treatments to diet to rest is carefully crafted.

Each wellness journey ranges from 7 nights to 14 or 21 nights, and unfolds at a gentle pace to support deep healing and balance. Mornings begin with traditional Ayurvedic rituals, mindful nature walks, and soulful yoga sessions, setting a calm and grounded tone for the day ahead. Then guided one-on-one consultations with resident doctors, are followed by treatments that may include healing massages, cleansing therapies, meditations, and holistic wellness sessions. Restorative dining is an integral part of each guest's healing journey, tailored to individual doshas and guided by Ayurveda's principle that food is medicine. Prepared in consultation with physicians - all nourishing meals served at specific times of the day highlight fresh seasonal produce, and can be enjoyed in serene pavilions that open to the Mandovi River.

The all-inclusive packages at The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat offer a comprehensive wellness experience. Recommended stays start from 7 nights at an inaugural price of INR 3,40,000 for single occupancy, and INR 4,50,000 for double occupancy. Guests can also opt for longer stays of 14 to 21 nights for more long-term recovery and deeper restoration. Prices are inclusive of taxes, cover airport transfers and all aspects of the stay including - daily meals and beverages, prescribed treatments and medications during the stay, private doctor consultations, and yoga sessions.

Rooted in the essence of Ayurveda, personalised stays at The Postcard Ayurveda Retreat are not only for those looking for treatments, but also guests who are seeking good health - to strengthen immunity and restore long-term balance.

About The Postcard Hotel

Kapil Chopra, along with a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal, and Raman Bansal, embarked on a visionary journey to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. In December 2018, they unveiled The Postcard Hotel - a brand driven by boldness and ambition, committed to redefining the rules and elevating the standards of experiential luxury. The Postcard Hotel is now opening 8 new hotels in the next 12 months making it the fastest growing uber luxury hotel brand in the world.

Today, The Postcard Hotel's growing collection spans India and beyond. In Goa, its four retreats - Old Goa, Saligao, Cuelim, and Hideaway - capture the region's charm, while The Postcard on the Arabian Sea offers sweeping oceanfront serenity. In Gujarat, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary immerses guests in the land of the Asiatic Lion, and The Postcard Mandalay Hall in Kochi brings art and heritage together in an evocative setting. Further afield, The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate, Assam, and The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Leh, offer uncharted adventures and tranquil escapes. Internationally, the brand extends its philosophy through The Postcard Dewa in Thimphu, Bhutan, and The Postcard Galle in Sri Lanka - each a celebration of place, culture, and understated elegance.

For more brand and hotel information , please view the hotel factsheet here, or visit the website

About Sitaram Ayurveda

Founded in 1921, in Kerala, India - Sitaram Ayurveda began as Sitaram Anglo Ayurveda Pharmacy - with a mission to provide education and accessible Ayurvedic healthcare to all. With the support of royal patrons, inspiration from the Punkunnam Sitaramaswamy Temple, and dedication of pioneering founders - Sitaram became India's first Ayurvedic joint-stock company, established in Thrissur. Over a century later, its legacy continues to be trusted across generations, guided by tradition, and renewed through science.

With 104 years of tradition, Sitaram Ayurveda is a living, evolving ecosystem rooted in the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda - from in-house Ayurvedic medicine manufacturing and a dedicated R&D team that continuously innovates, to experienced Ayurvedic doctors who guide every formulation. The company's name embodies Ayurvedic ideals: 'Sita' referencing abundance/harvest, and 'Ram' indicating rest and wellbeing.

