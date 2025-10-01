New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Reacting to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decisions, financial sector experts noted that the overall tone of the policy appears to be growth-centric, with a slight tilt towards concerns over economic momentum, while expressing significant comfort on the inflation front.

"The overall tone appears to be growth-centric with a marginal tilt towards concern on growth, coupled with significant comfort on the inflation trajectory. The greater clarity on growth is expected to emerge in the next couple of months," said Mandar Pitale, Head, Financial Markets, SBM Bank (India) Ltd.

He said that the greater clarity on growth is expected to emerge in the next couple of months.

"The closing remark in MPC statement, hinting on opening of policy space for further supporting growth commensurate with current macroeconomic condition, gives a clear indication that any lead indicator pointing towards hampering in growth, evolving in next two months before next policy," Pitale further added.

the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the policy repo rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent in its policy announcement on Wednesday, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

After a detailed assessment of the evolving macroeconomic outlook, the committee voted unanimously to maintain the repo rate at 5.5 per cent.

Commenting on the changes in enhancing credit supply for large borrowers, Anil Gupta, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, ICRA Ltd said, "This shall release the provisions and capital requirements for the banks, which they will be carrying towards large exposure and will be favourable for their profitability and capital ratios. It could, however, increase the credit flow towards lower rated large borrowers."

He said, "This is a welcome move, given that the various subsidiaries of banks have overlapping business, as they cater to different profile of customer segments through bank and subsidiaries. Certain product segments like used cars, affordable home loans, gold loans may also require different skillset of employees and branch network, thereby requiring them to operate through subsidiary model."

He said that the proposed reduction in risk weights for NBFCs lending to operational, high-quality infrastructure projects is aimed at lowering the cost of infrastructure financing and encouraging broader participation. While Infrastructure Debt Funds (IDF) and NBFC-IFCs already benefit from favourable risk weights of 50%, the proposed relaxation could improve the competitiveness of other NBFCs lending to infrastructure projects and facilitate widening infrastructure financin, Gupta added. (ANI)

