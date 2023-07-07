PRNewswire

Budapest [Hungary], July 7: Based on the latest Nielsen data for May 2023, HELL ENERGY outperformed all competitors in India and ranked first* in the aluminum can segment of the energy drink category in terms of units sold. The result is also outstanding because the former leading brand held this position for 20 years in the country.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2023: Mirra Andreeva Moves Into Third Round After Barbora Krejcikova Retires From Match.

HELL entered the Indian energy drink market in 2018, i.e. in 5 years it managed to break through to the top in the 'can' category. The determined sales strategy characteristic of the brand, its own distribution team and the price position corresponding to local preferences brought the result in just over 60 months, so that HELL gained a leading position in another export country. The recent success testifies to the unique concept and strategy of the brand, which uses the latest achievements, such as the innovative knowledge of artificial intelligence, with which the 100 percent Hungarian-owned company further strengthens its international presence.

HELL energy drinks are currently available in more than 50 countries worldwide, among which they possess leading position in many markets. The manufacturer, now operating as a portfolio company (its product range includes iced coffees, iced teas, carbonated soft drinks and vitamin drinks) pays maximum attention to its consumers and uses only high quality raw materials for its products.

Also Read | Neeyat Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Vidya Balan - Anu Menon's Murder Mystery Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

*Based on May 2023 data from market research firm Nielsen, which monitors sales across all Indian retail (excluding petrol stations) in terms of value, volume and sold items.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)