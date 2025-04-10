BusinessWire India

New York [US], April 10: Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of the world-leading hospitality group Accor, in partnership with Shrem Airport Hotels, announces the official opening of Fairmont Mumbai in April 2025. Joining a distinguished portfolio that includes landmark destinations such as The Plaza in New York, The Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, The Savoy in London and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai, Fairmont Mumbai promises to deliver the brand's signature blend of timeless luxury and world-class hospitality.

Timeless Design Meets Contemporary Sophistication

Drawing from the golden age of New York's Art Deco splendour, the hotel seamlessly intertwines historic architectural finesse with contemporary luxury, embodying a legacy of elegance reimagined for the present. This new destination features 446 luxuriously appointed rooms, including elegant suites, a dedicated wellness floor and 75,000 sq. ft. of one of the city's largest and most luxurious event spaces. Guests can savor globally inspired flavors paired with unmatched experiences across five distinct dining venues.

"The opening of Fairmont Mumbai is a significant milestone in our global growth and reaffirms our commitment to India; a market full of energy, cultural richness and opportunity. Inspired by the golden age of the Art Deco period, the hotel offers a grand setting--from transformative wellness experiences to the city's largest and most refined event spaces. I am confident that the Fairmont Mumbai will immediately become a social epicenter, - a place of celebration, hosting our guests' most extraordinary moments and unforgettable events." - Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. Presenting a culinary odyssey, the hotel offers thoughtfully curated dining experiences that celebrate authentic cooking methods and the finest locally sourced ingredients. From immersive theatrical gastronomy to menus that honor Mumbai's cosmopolitan spirit, each venue offers a unique escape, blending creativity with culinary excellence to craft moments of discovery for every guest. The five restaurants include:

* Madeleine de Proust: An exquisite Indo-French patisserie and tea lounge nestled within a serene botanical garden, offering a refined journey through global tea traditions and evoking the warmth of cherished nostalgia.

* The Merchants: A vibrant food hall inspired by ancient traders and Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas, weaving a rich tapestry of global cuisines in a lively, interactive setting that invites exploration and indulgence.

* Samaa: A chic, Mediterranean-inspired alfresco dining experience that flows seamlessly from sunlit brunches to twilight indulgence, where coastal elegance meets laid-back luxury.

* Oryn: A sultry, cinematic setting celebrating bold Sichuan and Cantonese flavors with show-stopping flair. Beyond Oryn, the indoor glasshouse terrace offers a tranquil escape for celebration, overlooking the nearby airport--a gateway to new journeys.

* The Hedonist: An elegant craft and cocktail bar where curated snifters and plush comforts unveil the story of an Indian adventurer's British retreat--a sanctuary for the modern connoisseur.

A Dazzling Stage for Intimate and Grand Moments

Designed to host the most extraordinary events, Fairmont Mumbai boasts an expansive event space--one of the largest in the city--positioning it as a premier destination for both business and social gatherings. Notable highlights include:

* Infinity Ballroom: A grand 21,000 sq. ft. venue complemented by a pre-function area featuring two live theater kitchens.

* Eon Ballroom: A sophisticated venue with a built-in bar, ideal for stylish soirees.

* The Vantage: A rooftop venue with sweeping city views, perfect for exclusive events.

* Grand Terminus: An advanced business center equipped with sophisticated facilities tailored to modern corporate needs.

Pioneering Longevity & Wellness at Fairmont Spa

Fairmont Mumbai offers an entire floor dedicated to wellness, offering transformative wellness therapies and advanced longevity treatments. It is India's first luxury hotel to offer a pioneering Longevity experience at Fairmont Spa & Longevity. Advanced age-defying therapies at the Blu Xone are seamlessly combined with bespoke wellness rituals, creating a transformative journey that rejuvenates both body and mind. Signature Longevity treatments include:

* Cryotherapy Chamber: A therapy that uses extreme cold to reduce inflammation, accelerate muscle recovery, and boost circulation.

* Red Light Therapy: Low-level red wavelengths penetrate the skin to stimulate collagen production, enhance cellular repair, and reduce oxidative stress.

* Infrared Sauna with Halotherapy: Combines infrared heat to boost circulation and detoxification with salt therapy to support respiratory health.

* Intermittent Vacuum Therapy: Alternates between vacuum and compression to enhance circulation, promote lymphatic drainage, and improve metabolic efficiency.

* Hyperbaric Oxygen Pod: A pressurized chamber that delivers pure oxygen to enhance tissue repair, reduce inflammation, and improve cognitive clarity.

Complementing this sanctuary, the hotel's gym Fairmont Fit features world-class Technogym equipment, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being. A Destination for All Ages Guests can also unwind in the infinity swimming pool, while younger guests can enjoy a dedicated kids' pool and the engaging Tiny Town Kids' Club, ensuring a delightful experience for all ages. "Fairmont Mumbai will undoubtedly set new standards of luxury and service, ushering in a new era of hospitality and solidifying the growing presence of Fairmont in India as a hallmark of excellence. The hotel promises to offer unmatched experiences, where luxury is in every detail--whether it's in the thoughtful design, exceptional service, or the curated amenities. With a dedicated team committed to making special happen, Fairmont Mumbai is focused on 'turning moments into special memories,' ensuring every guest's journey is extraordinary." - Rajiv Kapoor, General Manager of Fairmont Mumbai.

"Fairmont Mumbai represents a bold vision brought to life -- a landmark project that reflects artistry, thoughtful design, and our commitment to shaping world-class hospitality experiences in India. With a partner of Fairmont's global pedigree and nuanced understanding of luxury, we are confident this hotel will redefine benchmarks across the Indian hospitality landscape." - Nitan Chhatwal, Chairman & Managing Director, Shrem Group.

Fairmont Mumbai is the brand's second property in India, following Fairmont Jaipur, a luxury property that seamlessly blends Rajputana and Mughal architecture with modern comforts. The brand is set to expand further in India with four upcoming properties--Fairmont Udaipur Palace opening this year, followed by Fairmont Agra, Fairmont Shimla Fagu, and Fairmont Goa Shiroda. As part of Accor's unrivaled luxury portfolio, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts continues to inspire with destinations that celebrate culture, heritage, and timeless elegance. With Fairmont currently operating 11 properties across Asia including Fairmont Jaipur, Fairmont Singapore, Fairmont Jakarta, Fairmont Makati, Fairmont Seoul and six properties across China, Fairmont Mumbai sets to enhance this portfolio continuing to make special moments happen throughout the region. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has a notable pipeline of more than 30 hotels under development, with openings planned in Udaipur, Bangkok, Tokyo, Hanoi, Prague, New Orleans, and in the English countryside over the next year. Bookings can be made at https://www.fairmont.com/mumbai/.

