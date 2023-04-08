New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Amid higher production estimates of wheat, a senior Food Corporation of India (FCI) official said on Friday that the government and private sector need to work together to ensure that prices remain stable.

FCI Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Kumar Meena said that in view of better-than-expected wheat output, estimates and the government's assurance to support farmers in times of unexpected rains, FCI has already procured 7 lakh metric tonne of wheat as on date and is well-poised to procure 342 lakh tonne of wheat this year.

"It is important for all of us - the government and private sector to work together to ensure that prices of wheat and atta remains stable, despite global headwinds. We have the support of higher production estimates, too, with us," Meena said.

Echoing the sentiments, Subodh Kumar Singh, Additional Secretary, Department of Food and Public Sistribution, said that the estimates of both ministry and private sector have signalled a higher wheat production this year, despite impact of unseasonal rains and hailstorm in March-April.

The two senior officials were addressing the first extraordinary general meeting and board of directors' meet of Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India, where a survey report on 'Wheat Crop & Production Estimates for the Crop Year 2022-23' was also unveiled.

The Survey report prepared by Agri Watch on behalf of the Federation has predicted the wheat production of 102.89 lakh metric tonne, reduced from 104.24 lakh tonne due to unseasonal rains and hailstorm faced by wheat-producing states towards the end of March 2023.

The estimates are based on the survey conducted in two phases across nine states (80 districts) - Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Speaking on occasion, Pramod Kumar S, President, Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India, requested the government to lift the ban on wheat products export on account of higher estimates and sufficient buffer stock. "Though the unexpected rains and hailstorm have played spoilsport in the record production that we were expecting, however higher acreage and yield is expected to create comfortable situation for the country. Hence, we request the government to consider lifting the ban on wheat export, so that we could support the large Indian diaspora that always prefer Indian wheat atta," he said. (ANI)

