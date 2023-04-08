Krunal Pandya showed that he still had a lot left in him as he came up with an all-round performance to help Lucknow Super Giants defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a one-sided contest in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 7. The all-rounder choked the Sunrisers Hyderabad batters, never really letting them gain any sort of momentum in their innings. Aiden Markram captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for the first time in the IPL and it was a forgettable captaincy debut for the South African. Opting to bat first, Sunrisers never really got going with wickets falling early on. Anmolpreet Singh, who was named in the playing XI, played some good shots and held fort at one end. Markram was out first ball to Pandya after he had trapped Anmolpreet in front and that started the slide for the 2016 champions. Age Is Just a Number! Amit Mishra, 40, Takes Diving Catch to Dismiss Rahul Tripathi During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Big money buy Harry Brook failed to impress and was completely foxed by a beautiful delivery from Ravi Bishnoi, that had him stumped. Rahul Tripathi and Washington Sundar did try their best and kept the scoreboard ticking amidst all the pressure by the Lucknow bowlers but they could not tee off and take the side to a good score. Tripathi departed after Amit Mishra defied his age and took a stunning catch while diving at short third man. And Sundar was dismissed by the veteran himself, who had a good outing (2/23). It was Abdul Samad’s late hitting (21 off 10 balls) that saw Sunrisers get a total of some substance. Speed Alert! Umran Malik Bowls 149.3 Kmph Delivery to Dismiss Krunal Pandya During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match.

Chasing 122 was never going to be difficult and the Kyle Mayers-KL Rahul partnership showed just that. The two scored 35 for the opening wicket before Mayers found the fielder in the deep while trying to play an aerial shot. Deepak Hooda’s subsequent dismissal by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who pulled off a terrific catch on his follow-through did threaten to send some panic running down the LSG setup. But skipper Rahul (35) and Krunal Pandya (34) ensured that the result was just a formality, though there were jitters. Kavya Maran's Reaction to Kyle Mayer's Dismissal During LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Match Goes Viral! (See Pics and Video).

LSG vs SRH Stat Highlights

#Kyle Mayers completed 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.

#Krunal Pandya (3/18) recorded his second-best bowling figures in the IPL.

#Amit Mishra played an IPL match for the first time since 2021.

#Aiden Markram captained SRH for the first time in IPL.

With this game done and dusted, LSG find themselves at the top of the points table. They face RCB next on April 10. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the lookout for their first win, take on Punjab Kings on April 9.

