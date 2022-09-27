Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Federal Soft Systems Inc. has announced that the company will launch a unique platform called 1-Hour Developer keeping in mind the rising demand among small and medium enterprises across the globe, and a need for optimizing the cost and time outgo among large companies.

It's a platform where businesses can employ developers, just for an hour to meet their business and IT requirements thereby saving huge costs and time.

Also Read | Actor Kwak Do Won Faces Allegations He Verbally Abused Actress in Midst of DUI Controversy … – Latest Tweet by Allkpop.

Dr Kishore Kumar Yedam, Global CEO, Federal Soft Systems Inc. says, "In this unique concept, our 1 Hour developer platform, we have more than 500 developers actively working on it. With a cumulative software development work of more than 650 hours and more than 1200 gigs to date and increasing, day by day is a great achievement of our team."

As the software development industry continues to grow, software developers have also taken the stage in the IT environment to create documentation strategies that drive business growth by reducing customer service and problem-resolution costs with a clear and comprehensive approach.

Also Read | UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 357 Technician Post, Apply Online at upenergy.in.

And in today's marketplace, companies of all sizes to stay competitive are investing in custom software solutions. Federal Soft Systems Inc. provides a wonderful solution to clients who want to hire software engineers just for a single day or even an hour based on their needs.

"We currently employ 1000+ people and aim to increase this above 5,000 people worldwide and become a unicorn business entity by December 2025. With this in mind, we are expanding our office branches in India, USA & Canada to employ over 5000 people in the coming days," added Dr Kishore Kapuveedhi, Global Managing Director, Federal Soft Systems Inc.

1-Hour Developer provides a wide range of skills such as JavaScript, Python, NodeJS, etc., that can suit the user's IT support needs. With a deep bench of skilled technical experts, the platform enables clients to hire software developers for one hour as and when required and keep productivity boosted without any obstacles or hindrances. This platform enables organizations to hire Gig workers quickly for a flexible duration & reasonable cost addresses business needs Just-In-Time and has everything that an ever-evolving gig software developer in India needs right now including scaling up for catering to their agile business needs.

Federal Soft Systems Inc. recently launched an online B2B eCommerce marketplace, Rolloverstock, that has enabled the company to take its business to the next level, diversify its sales, and transform the large-scale selling and buying of products across a variety of products in bulk at wholesale prices without any limitations in the quantity. Federal Soft Systems Inc. also offers EdTech Products that include Magik Mat & My Talking Tree, to remold children's learning, eliminate boredom, aid children in their holistic development, and stimulate interest and amusement in them to learn and grow tremendously.

Federal Soft Systems Inc. - A conglomerate IT products & Services Company that specializes in offering IT/AI/ML Products, App Development, and Custom Application Development Services to various business verticals through its 7 esteemed branches in the USA, India & Canada.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)