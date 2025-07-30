PRNewswire

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Fermenta Biotech Limited ("Fermenta"), a pioneer in pharmaceutical and nutritional ingredients; one of the world's leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3, is pleased to announce that it has received the Certificate of Suitability (CEP) by the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & Healthcare (EDQM) for its Spray-Dried variant, VITADEE™ 100 SD - CHOLECALCIFEROL CONCENTRATE (POWDER FORM) 100, 000 IU/g being manufactured at its Kullu, Himanchal Pradesh facility.

Fermenta now becomes one of the only two companies globally to hold a CEP for this variant of Vitamin D3. The approval underscores Fermenta's adherence to the stringent European Pharmacopoeial Standards for manufacturing and product quality.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Prashant Nagre, Managing Director of Fermenta, shared:

"As we enter our 75th year, receiving the CEP for VITADEE™ 100 SD marks a significant milestone for Fermenta. It reinforces our commitment to the benchmarks of regulatory compliance by growing our product portfolio whilst strengthening our position as an established global partner in the field of Vitamin D3. This accreditation also enables us to move further up the value chain and stands as yet another testament to our focus on excellence, innovation, and trust."

This recognition further enhances Fermenta's international footprint and our capability to deliver products that meet the highest global quality and regulatory standards. It represents another step forward in our mission to expand our global presence and create meaningful impact across the health and nutrition industry.

About Fermenta Biotech Limited :

Founded in 1951, Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta) possesses a growing portfolio of nutrition including Customized Premixes, Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) and other nutritional ingredients. Apart from its nutrition portfolio, Fermenta is one of the world's leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3. It caters to over 400 customers across 60 countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. Fermenta's manufacturing facilities in Kullu, Dahej and Tirupati are certified by global accreditations, and its world class R&D centre is located at Thane. Fermenta also possesses expertise in green chemistry such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis, other niche APIs and environmental solutions.

For more information about Fermenta and its business, please visit our website www.fermentabiotech.com

Safe Harbor :

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Fermenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

