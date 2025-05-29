PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29: Fermenta Biotech Limited, India's leading manufacturer of premium-grade APIs, intermediates, and mixes of vitamins and minerals for the global markets, today announced that its consolidated revenue (other than from real estate) for the financial year ended 31 March 2025 was INR 427.0 crore, up 57% from the same year-ago period; EBITDA for FY25 was INR 83.3 crore against loss of INR 22.3 crore a year ago.Consolidated Revenue for FY25 INR 481.3 crore, up by INR 134 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA for FY25 INR 121.6 crore, up 209% YoY. Q4FY25 Consolidated Revenues INR 143.7 crore, up 40% YoY; down 9% QoQ.

Performance highlights

* Human nutrition volume grew by 48% over FY24

* Animal nutrition volume grew by 24% over FY24

* The company successfully completed validation batches for its spray dried (SD) variant of Vitamin D3 100,000 IU/g powder for human nutrition - Vitamin D3 100 SD and started qualification process with leading global customers and regulatory authorities.

* The company also successfully completed commercial scale production of its plant based Vitamin D3 active ingredient using its proprietary technology developed in-house and completed validation batches of its plant based D3 in Oil and D3 spray dried powder variants for human nutrition-Vitadee Green™ 1 MIU Oil and Vitadee Green™ 100 SD and started qualification process with leading global customers and regulatory authorities.

* Fermenta received letter of approval from GAIN, reinforcing its global commitment to quality and nutrition

* Our German subsidiary showed standalone FY25 revenue of INR 38.2 crore, 412% growth from INR 7.5 crore a year ago, with EBITDA of INR 13.9 crore, against loss of INR 9.2 crore a year ago. Our US subsidiary showed revenue of INR 50.4 crore, up 81% from INR 27.8 crore a year ago with EBITDA at INR 0.5 crore loss, against INR 1.6 crore loss a year ago

Commenting on the results, Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, said:

"FY25 marks Fermenta's complete operational turnaround, validating our strategic focus and unwavering commitment to excellence. Strong volume recovery in our core Vitamin D3 business, successful geographic expansion across Latin America and Southeast Asia, and breakthrough innovations like Vitadee Green™--the world's first pharmacopeial-grade plant-based Vitamin D3--demonstrate our resilience and technical leadership.

With strong cash flows, improved margins across all product lines, and new value-added products gaining meaningful market traction, we've built a robust foundation for sustained growth. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation, proactive risk management, and strategic partnerships position us to capitalize on emerging opportunities while advancing our vision of top-quality global nutritional wellness for all."

About Fermenta Biotech Limited

Fermenta Biotech Limited delivers best in class, science-backed nutritional ingredients across a wide range of market segments, including Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, and Veterinary. State-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) and Dahej (Gujarat) drive FBL's comprehensive portfolio of premium vitamins, nutritional premixes, and ingredients for Human and Animal Nutrition.

Our products and services cater to the exacting standards of the world's leading pharma, dietary supplements and food brands, and veterinary and animal feed producers for best-in-class solutions that enhance health, support preventive care, and drive life productivity. With decades of expertise at global-scale complex manufacturing, we also provide research-based custom solutions in green chemistry and environmental solutions.

