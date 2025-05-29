Jaipur, May 29: Security agencies have arrested a government employee in Jaisalmer on charges of espionage. The accused, Shakoor Khan, currently employed as a clerk at the Mangalia District Employment Office had recently travelled to Pakistan without obtaining departmental permission.

He was formerly the personal secretary of ex-minister Saleh Mohammad in 2008, during his tenure as the MLA from Pokhran. According to reports, the authorities discovered several Pakistani phone numbers in his phone which Shakoor Khan couldn’t explain. He also confessed that he had travelled to Pakistan at least seven times in recent years. ‘Spy’ Arrested in Kangra: HP Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Abhishek Rajinder Singh on Espionage Charges for Sharing Sensitive Info With Pakistani Agents.

Officials revealed that acting on Intelligence inputs, security personnel detained Shakoor Khan from the employment office and began questioning him regarding his visit. Sources confirmed that Shakoor, a resident of Mangalia Ki Dhani in Baroda village, is being interrogated by the Joint Investigation Committee. Multiple agencies are collaborating to probe the matter further as Shakoor Khan was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device, officials said.

The arrest comes amid heightened security across India following 'Operation Sindoor', launched in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed. Given the strategic sensitivity of Jaisalmer due to its proximity to the Indo-Pak border, agencies are closely monitoring all suspicious activities. As of now, no official statement has been released by authorities regarding the case. The Joint Investigation Committee is questioning Shakoor Khan, who was caught from the employment office on Wednesday night. CRPF Personnel Held for Leaking Info to Pakistan: NIA Arrests Moti Ram Jat for Espionage Activities, Sharing Classified Information With Pakistani Officers.

Various investigation agencies are working together to get to the bottom of this matter, said officials, adding, "Shakoor is being questioned for travelling to Pakistan without informing the department despite being a government employee." "There were inputs about Shakoor Khan that he could be involved in spying for Pakistan. He was on surveillance following inputs and was detained last night," media reports quoted an official as saying. A joint interrogation was conducted in Jaisalmer following which the team left for Jaipur with Shakoor Khan.

