Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: Fiberweb (India) Limited (NSE - FIBERWEB | BSE - 507910) a 100% EOU & manufacturers of non-woven fabrics announced unaudited Q3 and 9M FY25 result.

Key Financial highlights

Q3 FY25

- Total Income of Rs. 25.21 Cr, YoY growth of 68.64%

- EBITDA of Rs. 5.52 Cr, YoY growth of 165.34%

- EBITDA Margin of 21.90%, YoY growth of 798 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs. 3.55 Cr, YoY growth of 130.11%

- Net Profit Margin of 14.08%, YoY growth of 376 Bps

- Diluted EPS of Rs. 1.23, YoY growth of 127.78%

9M FY25

- Total Income of Rs. 76.42 Cr, YoY growth of 15.89%

- EBITDA of Rs. 15.72 Cr, YoY growth of 126.35%

- EBITDA Margin of 20.57%, YoY growth of 1,004 Bps

- Net Profit of Rs. 9.99 Cr, YoY growth of 166.78%

- Net Profit Margin of 13.07%, YoY growth of 740 Bps

- Diluted EPS of Rs. 3.47, YoY growth of 166.92%

Commenting on the Financial Performance, Bhavesh P Sheth, Director of Fiberweb (India) Ltd. said, "Our strong financial performance reflects the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and operational efficiency. A 167% YoY growth in net profit for 9M FY25 underscores our ability to scale sustainably while maintaining robust margins. Several key factors have contributed to this growth, including increased demand for non-woven fabrics across diverse industries, improved product mix, and enhanced operational efficiencies. Our expansion into Spunlace Fabrics with biodegradable materials is a step towards future-ready innovation, backed by a Rs.200 Cr fundraise.

Additionally, the reaffirmation of our credit rating highlights our financial stability and the confidence of our stakeholders. Our ability to optimize raw material sourcing, expand into high-margin segments, and leverage economies of scale has played a crucial role in strengthening profitability.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to leveraging our strengths in innovation, operational excellence, and market insights to drive sustainable growth. With a sharp focus on expanding our product offerings and capitalizing on industry tailwinds, we are confident that our strategic initiatives will continue to create long-term value and solidify our position as a leading player in the non-woven fabrics industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)