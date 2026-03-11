PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 11: FICER, a leading Taiwan provider of optical communication solutions to the world, announcing its participation in Convergence India Expo 2026, the world's center for optical networking and communications. Aligning with the national vision of "Digital India" and the expo's "Smart Cities" theme, FICER will unveil a comprehensive portfolio under the banner "Smart Cities, Smarter Connections." The exhibition highlights "Trusted Optical Solutions for India's Smart Cities from Taiwan," designed to address the specific challenges of Indian infrastructure: scaling bandwidth, automating management, and lowering total cost of ownership.

Please Join FICER in Booth B5-89, Hall 5, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, March 23-25, 2026.

Architecting the Urban Backbone

To support the rapid urbanization and data consumption of India's digital economy, FICER presents the F520 OTN DWDM System paired with DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) Series transceivers. This combination delivers "Scalable & Future-Proof Solutions" essential for growing cities. The F520 system offers a modular, high-density platform that simplifies network topology, while DCO modules eliminate complex dispersion compensation, providing a direct, low-latency path for metro and long-haul links. This architecture allows telecom operators to expand capacity flexibly as city populations and data demands surge.

Accelerating AI and Maximizing Fiber Assets

Addressing the "Wide Coverage & Reliability" requirements of modern AI clusters and dense urban centers, FICER deploys 800G/400G Transceivers alongside 25G/40G/100G BiDi solutions. The 800G modules fuel the high-throughput demands of AI infrastructure and data centers. Simultaneously, the BiDi portfolio solves the critical pain point of fiber exhaustion in older city districts. By transmitting and receiving data over a single fiber strand, BiDi modules double existing cabling capacity without invasive trenching or new fiber laying, significantly reducing deployment time and capital expenditure.

Embedding Intelligence into Connectivity

Smart cities require "Intelligent Connectivity." FICER Pluggable EDFA and OTDR transceiver to revolutionize network maintenance. These distinct pluggable integrate signal amplification and physical layer monitoring directly into standard interfaces, such as QSFP-DD, removing the need for additional special equipment. The embedded OTDR transceiver features Single Fiber Single Wavelength operation to eliminate crosstalk and maximize fiber capacity. Designed for applications like DWDM Optical Supervisory Channels (OSC), it enables real-time fault detection--identifying fiber breaks remotely without dispatching field technicians--thereby significantly reducing Mean Time to Repair (MTTR). Complementing this, the Dual EDFA module offers Automatic Gain Control (AGC) and fast transient suppression to ensure signal stability. This intelligent architecture lowers both CAPEX and OPEX while improving SLAs for critical infrastructure such as Metro-Ethernet and Wireless Backhaul.

Converging Services at the Edge

Completing the ecosystem, FICER showcases XGS-PON and 25G-PON technologies. These solutions converge residential broadband, enterprise leased lines, and 5G xHaul (fronthaul/backhaul) onto a unified fiber plant. The 25G-PON module, in particular, quadruples throughput to meet the stringent latency and bandwidth requirements of future 5G applications, ensuring Indian operators can deliver diverse services over a streamlined, cost-effective infrastructure.

About FICER Technology

Headquartered in Taiwan, FICER Technology delivers professional, prompt, and secure fiber optic products to global markets. Serving telecommunications providers, system integrators, and cloud sectors, FICER provides compatible, high-performance solutions that drive the future of intelligent connectivity.

