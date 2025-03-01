FIFA World Cup Winners Set to Feature in Brazil Legends vs India All-Stars Match, Ticket Sale starts on 2nd March from 4 pm in BookMyShow

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 1: Football Plus Academy is thrilled to announce the official ticket launch for the highly anticipated Brazil Legends vs India All-Stars Match, featuring FIFA World Cup-winning Brazilian football icons. This historic clash will take place on 30th March 2025 at 7:00 PM at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

For the first time in India, Brazil's legendary 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning squad--including Ronaldinho, Cafu, Rivaldo, and Coach Dunga--will take the field against a star-studded India All-Stars team, led by legendary coach Prasanta Banerjee. This once-in-a-lifetime event promises a thrilling display of footballing excellence, passion, and history.

Event Highlights

Brazil 2002 World Cup Winners

Football fans will witness an unforgettable lineup of Brazilian legends, including: Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Cafu, Gilberto Silva, Edmilson, Kleberson, Ricardo Oliveira, Cacapa, Camanducaia, Elivelton, Paulo Sergio, Heurelho Gomes, Diego Gil, Jorginho, Amaral, Lucio, Alex Ferro, Junior, Giovanni, Viola, and Marcelo.

India All-Stars

The India All-Stars squad features some of India's most celebrated footballers, including: Mehtab Hossain, Alvito D'Cunha, Syed Rahim Nabi, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Shanmugam Venkatesh, Arnab Mondal, Mahesh Gawli, and more.

A Historic Football Spectacle

Global Icons Meet Indian Legends - Experience football history in the making, as world champions face India's finest in an unforgettable match.

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai - Witness the action in one of India's most iconic football venues, offering an electrifying atmosphere for fans.

Unmissable Fan Experience - A rare opportunity for Indian football fans to see World Cup-winning legends play live.

Ticket Information

Tickets go live via our Official Ticketing Partner - BookMyShow on Sunday 2 nd March 2025 at 4 PM. With limited tickets available, early booking is strongly recommended to secure your spot at this historic event.

David Anand, Founder - Football Plus Academy & Football+ Summit: This is a monumental moment for Indian football. Bringing the legendary 2002 Brazil World Cup-winning team to Chennai to face our India All-Stars is a dream come true. We at Football Plus Academy are incredibly proud to offer fans this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Secure your tickets on BookMyShow and be part of history.

Rivaldo, Brazil 2002 FIFA World Cup Winner & Former Barcelona Legend:

Namaste, my friends in India! This is Rivaldo, and I am coming to share an unforgettable experience. On March 30th, I' ll be there to create truly special moments with all of you. It's going to be an incredible experience. A big hug, and I cant wait to see you soon!

About Football Plus Academy

Football Plus Academy is a professional soccer academy, accredited by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), focused on grassroots football development across Tamil Nadu and India. The academy provides training for aspiring footballers aged 6-22, offering a 360-degree high-performance program that prepares athletes for professional football, including participation in the U13, U15, and U18 AIFF I-League.

Website: https://footballplus.in/

Media & Sponsorship Contact Information

For Media Inquiries

Email: accolade.publicrelations@gmail.com / media@footballplussummit.com

Phone: +91 9385544554

For Marketing & Sponsorship Opportunities

Email: marketing@footballplussummit.com

Phone: +91 9599949439

