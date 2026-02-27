PNN

New Delhi [India], February 27: The journey of Hanuman Ansh began at Kainchi Dham, where the film's poster received its first blessings. Prayers were later offered at his samadhi in Vrindavan, marking an emotional beginning in the very spaces that still carry his presence.

Presented by Swambhu Media Network, the film is a biopic on Sri Neem Karoli Baba, written and directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi and produced by Ragini S, Namrata Singh, and Anupriya A Nagar. Scheduled for a worldwide release in June 2026, the film will be released in Hindi along with Braj and Bundeli, honouring the languages roote in Maharaj ji's early life.

Born as Lakshmi Narayan Sharma in Akbarpur, he later came to be lovingly known as Kambal Wale Baba. His ashrams in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand and across Uttar Pradesh continue to draw seekers from India and around the world.

While earlier works often focused on Western devotees such as Ram Dass, Hanuman Ansh turns its attention to his formative years in India. It explores his childhood, his life as a householder, and the quiet moments that shaped his spiritual path. The team travelled extensively, speaking with families and living witnesses to ensure the story remains authentic and grounded.

The Team Speaks

"Maharajji never delivered a lecture, never showcased a miracle. He changed people in passing. I personally learned surrendering while writing and making this film."

-- Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi, Writer and Director

"I came to Maharajji not looking for anything. That is, I have since learned exactly how he prefers it. When this film came to me, I recognised it the way you recognise something you already knew. There was no decision to make."

-- Ragini S, Producer

"We are accountable to this story in a way that goes beyond craft. Every person on this production knows that. The intention in every frame must match the intention Maharajji brought to every encounter."

-- Namrata Singh, Producer

"I don't see spirituality as something distant -- it is something you live every day. This film reflects the kind of spirituality I believe in, one where love is expressed through action and seva becomes a natural way of life."

-- Anupriya A Nagar, Producer

From the spiritual energy of Kainchi Dham, known globally and visited by people from across the world, including Mark Zuckerberg, to the simplicity of his beginnings, Hanuman Ansh traces the sacred journey of a sant who continues to inspire millions.

The film releases worldwide this June 2026.

