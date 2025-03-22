BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 22: TECNO, a global mobile brand renowned for its innovative products and cutting-edge technology, is proud to announce the onboarding of Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the renowned Indian film director, writer, and actor, as its new brand ambassador.

Hailing from West Bengal, celebrated filmmaker Shiboprosad Mukherjee is renowned for his socially relevant and resonant storytelling, which has captivated audiences nationwide, especially in his home state. He brings a mix of creativity and passion to TECNO's mission, bridging the rich cultural heritage of West Bengal with the global tech innovation that TECNO represents. This partnership aims to inspire individuals to "Stop At Nothing" in their pursuit of excellence, while also promoting digital empowerment. As smartphone penetration in rural West Bengal has grown significantly from 27.7% in 2018 to 65.7% in 2022, TECNO seeks to further this transformation by providing advanced technological solutions that enable people to explore new creative avenues and unlock their full potential in an increasingly connected world.

Commenting on the association, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Shiboprosad Mukherjee into the TECNO family. As a visionary filmmaker and a multi-faceted artist, Shiboprosad's creativity and influence in the world of cinema align perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of technology and design. This collaboration with TECNO symbolizes our ongoing commitment to provide AI-powered, transformative experiences that empower individuals."

Reflecting on the collaboration, Shiboprosad Mukherjee, added, I am truly excited to be associated with TECNO Mobile as the face of the brand. Arijit Talapatra is a very dear friend of mine, and an association with his brand feels personal and special. TECNO has not only been redefining the smartphone experience with its innovation and reliability but has also become a proud partner of my films, making this collaboration even more meaningful to me. I am genuinely looking forward to this journey together, as we share a common vision of inspiring and empowering people. Being part of TECNO's story, both on and off-screen, is an honour, and I am eager to contribute to the brand's growing legacy of trust, creativity, and technological excellence.

Building on this shared vision, TECNO's new chapter focuses on integrating Shiboprosad Mukherjee's cinematic brilliance with the brand's technological innovation. This synergy will empower individuals to stay ahead of the curve by seamlessly fusing cinema, culture, and technology - unlocking a future filled with limitless potential.

