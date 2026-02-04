SMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune, one of India's leading institutes in media and communication education, has announced the important dates for admissions to its Master of Arts (MA) programme for the academic year 2026-28. The institute invites aspiring media professionals to apply and be part of a programme known for its academic rigour, industry relevance, and immersive learning environment.

The registration process will close on Thursday, March 5, 2026, following which the shortlist of candidates will be declared on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. Shortlisted applicants will participate in the Written Ability Test (WAT) scheduled for Thursday, March 26, 2026, followed by the Personal Interaction (PI) rounds to be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, 2026. The final merit list will be announced on Monday, April 13, 2026, and the MA programme will commence in June 2026.

SIMC Pune offers a dynamic academic ecosystem designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and holistic development. The institute features smart classrooms, advanced computer laboratories with high-speed connectivity, and a well-stocked central library with extensive digital and print resources. Its state-of-the-art media infrastructure--including multi-camera studios, chroma setups, editing suites, and production control rooms--ensures students gain hands-on exposure to real-world media practices alongside theoretical learning.

Beyond academics, SIMC provides a vibrant campus life that supports student well-being and all-round growth. Facilities such as a dedicated health centre, sports amenities, and comfortable hostel accommodation contribute to a supportive living-learning environment. A wide range of student-led clubs and societies further enrich campus life, offering platforms to explore interests in advertising, digital media, research, public relations, and strategic communication, while fostering leadership and collaboration.

Speaking about the MA programme and the admission process, Professor Ruchi Kher Jaggi, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), said,

"The MA programme at SIMC is designed for students who wish to engage deeply with media and communication as both a discipline and a profession. Our selection process looks beyond academic performance to identify individuals with curiosity, clarity of thought, and a strong creative and analytical mindset. We aim to nurture communicators who can think critically, adapt to change, and contribute meaningfully to the media ecosystem."

With a strong legacy of academic excellence, close industry engagement, and an alumni network spread across leading media, communication, and corporate organisations, SIMC Pune continues to be a preferred choice for students seeking a future in media and communication. The MA programme offers a rigorous and contemporary curriculum that prepares students to navigate and lead in an evolving media landscape.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official SIMC admissions website for detailed information on eligibility, application guidelines, and updates related to the admission process.

For more details visit: https://www.simc.edu/

