Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for the design and construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) high-speed rail station for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

NHSRCL is a special arm of Indian Railways that looks after high-speed rail projects.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016, under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining, and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India.

The financial bids of three technically qualified bidders were opened today and M/s Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd and Hindustan Construction Company Limited Joint Venture (M/s MEIL-HCC Joint Venture) have quoted the lowest bid.

The technical bids of this tender were opened on November 4, 2022.

The BKC station will have six platforms and the length of each platform is nearly 415 m (sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train). The station will have connectivity with the Metro and road. Bandra Kurla Complex station is the only underground station on the Mumbai Ahmedabad bullet train corridor.

Meanwhile, the managing director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Rajendra Prasad, earlier this month said that the company will try to run bullet trains in Gujarat by August 2027.

Prasad said his team is working 24x7 and is confident that a trial run will be conducted by June 2026 between Surat to Bilimora.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting India's economic hub Mumbai with the city of Ahmedabad. When completed, it will be India's first high-speed rail line. (ANI)

