Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Life is full of dreams--purchasing a home, funding your child's education, planning for unforgettable vacations, or enjoying a worry-free retirement. Achieving these goals requires not only financial protection but also a plan that adapts as your needs evolve. Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tata AIA), one of India's leading life insurers, has introduced the Tata AIA Shubh Flexi Income Plan, an innovative life insurance savings solution offering a flexible approach to financial security and wealth creation.

Designed to Evolve with You - Flexibility at the Core

The Shubh Flexi Income Plan is a non-linked, participating life insurance savings plan that empowers you to customize your financial planning based on your unique aspirations. Offering flexibility from the very beginning, this plan provides three tailored options, each designed to meet specific financial goals:

* Endowment Option - Ideal for building long-term savings, this option gives you a lump sum payout at the end of the plan. It's great for big life goals like buying a home, your child's education, or ensuring financial security for the future.

* Early Income Option--For those who seek a regular cash flow, this option provides yearly cash bonuses from the first year of the plan.

* Deferred Income Option - Designed for individuals focused on long-term wealth accumulation or planning for early retirement, this option allows cash bonuses after the premium payment term with the flexibility to defer payouts for enhanced growth.

The core benefit of this plan lies in its flexibility--allowing consumers to adjust their financial approach as their circumstances evolve.

More Than Just Savings - Built-In Protection for Peace of Mind

The Shubh Flexi Income Plan not only offers a pathway to wealth creation but also incorporates essential protective features to ensure financial security:

* Waiver of Premium Option - In the event of the policyholder's unfortunate demise, all future premiums are waived, ensuring that loved ones continue to receive the planned benefits.

* Cover Continuance Benefit - This feature ensures that your policy continues even if the policyholder passes away. Future premiums are waived, but your loved ones still get the death benefit, along with all future bonuses and benefits.

* 'Sub Wallet' Feature - This unique feature allows policyholders to accumulate bonuses in a wallet, which earns interest and can be utilised to make future premium payments.

* Smart Lady Benefit - The plan offers a special discount for female policyholders, ensuring more affordable coverage and benefits.

* Family Discount: There is also an additional discount which is available to the family members and nominees of the existing policyholders.

Rewarding Policyholders with Higher Bonuses

Tata AIA is known for delivering impressive bonus payouts to its participating (PAR) policyholders. For the financial year 2024, the company declared INR 1,465 crore bonus, 24% higher than the previous year's INR 1,183 crore. This consistent performance ensures that policyholders benefit from enhanced wealth growth over time.

Commenting on the launch, Sujeet Kothare, Executive Vice President, Head - Products, Business Mid Office and Digital Marketing, Tata AIA Life says, "At Tata AIA Life, we believe that financial security should not come at the cost of flexibility. Consumers today are looking for solutions that grow with them, providing both peace of mind and opportunities for wealth creation. The Shubh Flexi Income Plan is designed to empower individuals to take control of their financial future, offering guaranteed benefits along with the agility to adapt to life's changing needs. Our vision is to ensure that every policyholder feels confident in their journey towards financial independence, knowing they have a partner who understands their aspirations and supports them at every stage."

Empowering Your Financial Journey - Tailored for Every Stage of Life

Whether you're just starting your career, raising a family, or planning for retirement, the Shubh Flexi Income Plan adapts to your needs, empowering you at every stage:

* Young Professionals - Start early to build wealth and secure your long-term financial goals.

* Parents & Families - Confidently plan for major life milestones like your child's education and marriage.

* Retirement Planners - Ensure a reliable income stream for a comfortable post-retirement life.

A Commitment to Financial Preparedness

With the launch of the Shubh Flexi Income Plan, Tata AIA continues to uphold its mission of making consumers 'Har Waqt Ke Liye Taiyaar'--always prepared for every phase of life with confidence and financial security.

Join the Journey Towards a Stress-Free Financial Future!

With guaranteed savings, flexible income options, and wealth-building potential, the Tata AIA Shubh Flexi Income Plan ensures you enjoy financial freedom on your terms. Take the first step towards a brighter, more secure future today!

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 25,692 crore for FY24, up 25% from FY23. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 7,413 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on premiums), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts. https://www.tataaia.com/

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'.

Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture.

In 2023-24, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $165 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $365 billion as on March 31, 2024.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets - wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49% joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99% shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$286 billion as of 31 December 2023.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 42 million individual policies and over 18 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".

For more information, please contact:

Niladri Bhattacharya

98302 30283

Niladri.Bhattacharya@tataaia.com

Sailee Nayak

+91 993 016 7115

sailee.nayak@adfactorspr.com

