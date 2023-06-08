Fine Arts in under and postgraduate levels now offered in leading University of Bangalore, Jain University

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 8: Jain (Deemed-to-be University) expands its horizon by now offering a Bachelor's of Fine Arts and Master's of Fine Arts that is guided by Shantamani Kala Kendra.

Shantamani Kala Kendra and its Focus

Former Chief Mentor of Jain Group of Institutions, late Professor Shantamani, significantly influenced the structure and planning of the programmes in Performing Arts. Shantamani Kala Kendra is essential in promoting and amalgamating several traditional and modern art forms.

They aim to promote theoretical knowledge and further research in the field of Indian Culture and intellectual traditions. Learners will be equipped with requisite skills like research skills, entrepreneurial skills and a creative mindset.

An itch is relieved as students explore various artistic forms that humans endeavour. They are provided with all the tools required to indulge in the courses and formulate a connection with society through them.

Bachelor's of Fine Arts (Honours)

A confluent environment for creative minds that express themselves via painting, sculpture, cartoons, drawing, animation, photography, etc. This top BFA course furnishes advanced training for students aspiring to make their passion into a career.

Ranging from theoretical knowledge to practical studio work, they provide a meticulously planned curriculum with subjects like Basic Art Skill, 3D-Design, Printmaking, Sculpture, Landscape, Colours Practical, Principle of Art, and several other areas of the field that the students will be able to prospect.

Advanced studies embark from the 3rd Semester when the artists are taught Applied Art (Digital Art), Painting (Generative Art), Sculpture (3D-Space), Visual Communications (Evolutionary Art), Graphics Art (Print and Printing Art), and Art Culture.

The course ranks as one of the best BFA programmes in Bangalore as it is backed up by multiple career-making opportunities. This course is designed specifically for aspiring Art Historian, Art Critic, Graphic Designer, Logo/Branding Designer, 3D Product Designer, Mock-Up Artist, Mosaic Designer, Screen Printer, Fashion Consultant, etc.

Master's of Fine Arts

This programme is formulated with the aim to aid the student keep their passion aflame as they succeed in the career of their choosing. It encompasses various forms of art, their theoretical knowledge along with practical experience in the respective fields.

They have specialisations in the following areas of the field:

* Applied Art (Digital Art)

* Painting (Generative Art)

* Sculpture (3D-Space)

* Visual Communication (Evolutionary Art)

* Graphics Art (Print and Printing Art)

* Art Culture

Equipped with the necessary specialisation, the aspirants can follow their path to become an Arts Administrator, Graphic Novel Author, Industrial Designer, Bridge Designer, Weaver, Wood Carver, Spray Artist, Book Illustrator, Spatial Designer for Architecture, Stage Design, Digital 3D Modeler, or any other profession.

For further details: https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/finearts/

Jain University, Bangalore

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) is classified as one of the best universities in India as they emphasise on essential skills like creativity, entrepreneurship, research, sports and primarily academics. With NAAC ranking them A++, they foster a student-centric curriculum.

As a leading college of Bangalore, Jain University engages their students intellectually along with practically, shaping them to succeed.

