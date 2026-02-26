PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 26: Gurugram-based sports media startup Sportsdunia is strengthening its position in the live scores segment with the expansion of SD Live, its multi-sports mobile application currently delivering real-time updates and positioning itself among the fastest live scores platforms for football and cricket, with plans to add more sports in the future.

Founded in 2023, Sportsdunia began as a football-focused content website built around structured data, match reporting, and statistical accuracy. As audience demand grew, the platform expanded into cricket while also building dedicated verticals for gaming and esports. The launch and continued development of SD Live marks the company's transition from a content-driven website to a technology-enabled, real-time sports platform.

SD Live is designed to deliver fastest live scores, detailed match timelines, player statistics, and structured insights within a unified mobile interface. The application allows users to follow football and cricket fixtures simultaneously, track live commentary, review team and player data, and switch between ongoing matches seamlessly.

"SD Live reflects our long-term vision of building a unified, multi-sports platform powered by speed and structured data," said Abhinav Agarwal, Co-Founder of Sportsdunia. "We started with football, expanded into cricket, and our goal is to continue scaling across sports categories while ensuring fans receive reliable, real-time updates in one place."

The company stated that the application's architecture has been optimized to handle high traffic during major tournaments and international fixtures. By refining its data delivery systems and improving latency, Sportsdunia aims to position SD Live as a competitive player in the global live scores market.

Looking ahead, Sportsdunia plans to broaden SD Live's coverage beyond football and cricket, aligning with shifting audience preferences and increasing demand for comprehensive sports tracking. Additional AI-supported features and deeper statistical tools are also under development to enhance user engagement.

With several established international platforms already commanding significant market share in the live scores segment, Sportsdunia is positioning SD Live around a speed first, data driven approach supported by its content expertise, as it seeks to strengthen its footprint amid rising digital sports consumption across India and global markets through a scalable multi sports platform focused on real time performance and structured match intelligence.

